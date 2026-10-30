Next-Generation Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Gene Therapy Delivery Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $11.91B Market As Novartis, Voyager And Affinia Accelerate Engineered Capsids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Astellas and Sarepta. Profile: next-gen AAV delivery, including engineered capsids, targeting, safety and scalable manufacturing.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next-Generation Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Gene Therapy Delivery Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy delivery market is experiencing rapid expansion as biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers, and research organizations pursue safer and more precise genetic treatments. The market is projected to increase from $4.96 billion in 2025 to $5.93 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing gene therapy research, a rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders, greater investment in biotechnology innovation, and an expanding number of clinical trials involving AAV-based treatments. Demand for targeted therapeutic approaches has also encouraged the development of delivery platforms designed to improve tissue specificity, therapeutic durability, and patient outcomes.

The next-generation AAV gene therapy delivery market is forecast to reach $11.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the adoption of personalized gene therapies, continued advances in AAV vector engineering, commercialization of new gene therapy products, and broader precision medicine research. Increasing demand for genetic treatments with improved safety, accuracy, and effectiveness will further support market development.

Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of engineered AAV capsid technologies for targeted gene delivery, the development of strategies intended to reduce immune responses, and increased demand for durable and controlled gene expression. Next-generation AAV vectors are also gaining attention for their potential applications in rare disease treatment. At the same time, developers are prioritizing scalable manufacturing processes to support clinical advancement and future commercialization.

The growing adoption of targeted gene therapies is a major driver of market expansion. Advances in gene delivery technology are improving the precision and efficiency of therapeutic gene transfer to selected cells and tissues. This progress is increasing demand for tissue-specific delivery systems and accelerating innovation across next-generation AAV platforms. According to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the number of gene therapies in Phase III trials increased by 10% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the previous quarter, marking the first quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2022.

Innovation in engineered capsids remains an important area of competitive and scientific development. In May 2026, Affinia Therapeutics presented preclinical and translational findings highlighting advances in capsid engineering, scalable manufacturing, and clinical development strategies. The company also reported progress involving AFTX-201, a candidate being investigated for BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy. Its proprietary AAV vector technology is designed to support enhanced cardiac-specific gene expression and more targeted delivery.

Strategic collaborations are also advancing the next-generation AAV gene therapy delivery market. In January 2024, Novartis expanded its collaboration with Voyager Therapeutics through an agreement valued at up to $1.2 billion. The collaboration focuses on developing next-generation gene therapies for neurological diseases using Voyager's TRACER AAV capsid platform. The program is intended to improve central nervous system targeting, blood-brain barrier penetration, and gene delivery for conditions including Huntington's disease and spinal muscular atrophy.

North America dominated the next-generation adeno-associated virus gene therapy delivery market in 2025, supported by substantial biotechnology investment, advanced research infrastructure, active clinical development, and strong participation from pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as gene therapy research, healthcare investment, clinical trial activity, and biotechnology capabilities expand. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with country-level coverage including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Recombinant Adeno Associated Virus; Engineered Capsid Adeno Associated Virus; Self Complementary Adeno Associated Virus

2) By Delivery Method: In Vivo Delivery; Ex Vivo Delivery; Systemic Delivery; Localized Delivery

3) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous; Intrathecal; Intramuscular; Intravitreal

4) By Application: Neuromuscular Disorders; Ophthalmologic Diseases; Cardiovascular Gene Therapy; Rare Metabolic Disorders

5) By End User: Hospitals; Specialty Clinics; Research Institutes; Biopharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Recombinant Adeno Associated Virus: Serotype Diversity Variants; Tissue Tropism Optimized Vectors; Promoter Engineered Constructs; Genome Modified Vector Designs

2) By Engineered Capsid Adeno Associated Virus: Directed Evolution Capsids; Rationally Designed Capsids; Chimeric Capsid Variants; Peptide Insert Capsid Systems

3) By Self Complementary Adeno Associated Virus: Double Stranded Genome Vectors; Rapid Expression Vectors; Low Dose Therapeutic Vectors; Tissue Targeted Expression Vectors

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

uniQure N.V.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.

Passage Bio Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc.

Affinia Therapeutics Inc.

Encoded Therapeutics Inc.

Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc

AAVantgarde Bio S.r.l.

VectorY Therapeutics B.V.

Ring Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics Inc.

Genethon Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

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