Nassau County Public Adjuster For Storm And Flood Claims Republic Claims Associates Opens Nor'easter Claim Help For Homeowners And Businesses As New York Seeks Federal Disaster Aid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder Frank Rivela, SPPA, brings 43 years and more than $1 billion in property claims handled to homeowners and businesses sorting out flood and wind claims after the September 26 and 27 storm.

Long Beach, NY, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Claims Associates, a Long Island public adjuster with an office in Hampton Bays, is opening claim help for Nassau and Suffolk County homeowners and business owners whose properties were damaged in the September 26 and 27 nor'easter. The announcement follows Governor Kathy Hochul's October 28 request for a federal Major Disaster Declaration for Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Republic Claims Associates represents policyholders, not insurance companies, in property damage claims for homes, co-ops, condominiums, rentals, and commercial buildings. Long Island property owners can reach the Hampton Bays office at (800) 246-4417.







Republic Claims Associates provides public adjuster services for property damage and large loss in Nassau County, NY.

The nor'easter brought winds over 80 mph, more than three feet of flood inundation in affected areas, and two to four inches of rain, with more than six inches in some locations, according to the Governor's offic. More than 1,150 trees and 580 large branches came down across Nassau and Suffolk, taking utility poles and wires with them. Parts of the Long Island coastline lost four feet or more of sand. In Long Beach, streets on the bay side flooded badly enough that some were impassable by car, and Gilgo State Park in Suffolk closed after heavy beach erosion.

The federal request centers on FEMA's Public Assistance program, which pays local governments and eligible nonprofits for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and repairs to public infrastructure. It does not pay to repair private homes or businesses. For most Long Island property owners, the money to rebuild will come from their own flood, homeowners, or commercial insurance policies.

"One storm usually means two claims: flood for the water that came in, and homeowners for what the wind did," said Frank Rivela, SPPA, founder of Republic Claims Associates.

How a Long Island Public Adjuster Handles Nor'easter Flood and Wind Claims

The adjuster an insurance company sends to a damaged property works for the insurer. A public adjuster is licensed to work for the policyholder. As a Long Island public adjuste, Republic Claims Associates handles the claim from the first inspection through the final settlement.

Most nor'easter losses on Long Island fall under two different policies. Water that came in from the ocean, the bays, or the Long Island Sound is excluded from standard homeowners and commercial policies. That damage is usually paid under a flood policy, most often through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Wind damage to roofs, siding, windows, and fences generally falls under the homeowners or commercial policy. A South Shore home with a flooded first floor and a torn-up roof can end up with two claims, two adjusters, and two deadlines.

The flood deadline comes first. Under the NFIP, a signed proof of loss is generally due within 60 days of the loss unless FEMA extends it. For damage from the September 26 and 27 storm, that puts the standard deadline around November 25 and 26, 2026. Republic Claims Associates tracks the flood and homeowners deadlines for each client.

On each claim, Republic Claims Associates inspects the property, including crawl spaces, basements, garages, and mechanical systems where flood damage is easy to miss. The firm photographs the damage, prepares a line-item building estimate, and inventories damaged contents. It reviews the policies, files the claims, responds to the carriers, and negotiates the settlements. For businesses, the firm documents business interruption losses for the days a business was closed during cleanup and repairs. Owners dealing with soaked floors, walls, and basements can learn more about working with a water damage public adjuster on Long Islan.

Seasonal homes on the East End need a closer look. Houses in Southampton, East Hampton, and the North Fork can sit empty after the summer season, so storm damage may not be found for days or weeks. Owners of those homes still have to meet the same flood and homeowners claim deadlines as year-round residents.

Republic Claims Associates charges a percentage of the settlement it recovers, so its fee comes out of the claim payment. The firm handles property claims only. It does not handle auto claims, so car and boat damage from the storm goes through the owner's auto or marine insurer.

Republic Claims Associates was founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, who has 43 years of experience as a public adjuster. Rivela holds the Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA) designation, is a Certified Insurance Instructor, and holds an MBA from St. John's University. The firm has handled tens of thousands of claims and more than $1 billion in property claims, and it is a member of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA). Republic Claims Associates also operates as Adjusters On Call, with offices in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

On Long Island, Republic Claims Associates serves both counties. In Nassau, that includes Long Beach, Island Park, Oceanside, Freeport, Massapequa, Hempstead, Oyster Bay, and Glen Cove. In Suffolk, it includes Babylon, Islip, Huntington, Brookhaven, Riverhead, Southampton, East Hampton, and the North Fork.

Long Island homeowners and business owners with nor'easter damage can contact Republic Claims Associates at its Hampton Bays office, 142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946, or by calling (800) 246-4417.

About Republic Claims Associates

Republic Claims Associates Inc., also known as Adjusters On Call, is a public adjusting firm founded in 1989 by Frank Rivela, SPPA. The firm represents homeowners and business owners in fire, water, flood, wind, storm, theft, and business interruption claims, with offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other locations.







Republic Claims represents property owners that have experienced property damage in Nassau County NY.

Press Inquiries

Republic Claims Associates Inc.

adjusters [at] rcaclaims.com

(718) 948-4308



Hampton Bays Office

142 A Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946