Akoyago Highlights All-Inclusive Pricing Model As Foundations Report Cost Increases From Other Software Providers

Pricing at akoyaGO is not tied to assets or grantmaking volume; annual increases are capped at 5%, and clients can end their agreement at will.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- akoyaGO, the fully configurable foundation management software platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, today published a plain language look at how its pricing model works, along with five questions foundations can ask any software provider before they sign or renew.The guide follows a year of conversations at industry conferences, where foundation leaders raised one concern again and again regarding software pricing from other vendors. Some told akoyaGO they are content with the products they use but face price increases they described as“startling.”One conversation stood out. A foundation leader told us her organization is now limiting the number of scholarships it awards, because crossing a certain threshold would move it into the next pricing bracket with its software vendor. The vendor's pricing model is shaping the foundation's entire scholarship program, and students feel the effect.“At akoyaGO, we believe that true partnership means more than providing great technology. It means understanding the responsibility foundations have to the communities they serve and being a partner they can count on. As we grow, we remain committed to investing in our products, our people, and the service our clients deserve, while keeping our pricing fair, predictable, and transparent. Our clients should not have to worry about unexpected price increases or restrictive long-term contracts. Ultimately, our goal is simple: to give foundations the confidence, stability, and technology they need to focus on what matters most: serving their communities and amplifying their impact.” - Mark Montoya, CEO, akoyaGOWhat are foundations are sharing with akoyaGO about other pricing models?Not every foundation's experience is the same, and many have seen stable pricing from their vendors. But a consistent theme emerged this year from other vendors: significant increases tied to a foundation's growth, such as the volume of its grantmaking or its assets under management. When pricing rises as impact grows, every new program or additional award must be weighed against the next software bill.Foundations said this has led to difficult trade-offs, including capping scholarship or grant programs to stay below a pricing threshold, budgeting around renewal increases that are hard to predict, and considering a move away from a product they like purely because of cost.How does akoyaGO's pricing work today?akoyaGO is an all-inclusive solution built for foundations. CRM, grant, scholarship, donor, fund and financial management live in one platform, rather than in separate point solutions with separate price tags.Not tied to growth. akoyaGO's pricing model is not based on assets under management or the volume of grantmaking.Increases capped at 5%. Annual increases are capped at 5%, so foundations can plan their technology budget from one year to the next. akoyaGO's Terms of Service also provide 90 days' notice before any fee increase.Improvements included. To date, new features and improvements to the standard product have been included in clients' existing pricing.Flexibility in the agreement. Clients may end their agreement at will, with no contract dates locking them in. Their data is housed in their own Microsoft Azure tenant, and they are its sole owner. akoyaGO has maintained a 97% client retention rate over the last three years.akoyaGO does not claim to be the lowest cost option. For some foundations, especially those replacing more than one system, it may lower overall costs. For others, the value shows over time through functionality, process improvement, predictable pricing, and one centralized platform for foundation operations.What are five questions to ask any provider about pricing?Whether evaluating akoyaGO or reviewing a current system at renewal, these questions show how a pricing model will behave as a foundation grows.Question: Is my annual price tied to assets under management or grant volume?akoyaGO Answer: No. Our pricing model is not based on either.Question: How much can my price increase each year?akoyaGO Answer: Annual increases are capped at 5%.Question: Which modules are included, and which cost extra?akoyaGO Answer: akoyaGO is all-inclusive: CRM, grants, scholarships, donor, fund, and financial management system all in one database.Question: Are new features included in my subscription?akoyaGO Answer: To date, enhancements to the standard product have been included in existing pricing.Question: Who owns my data, where does it live, and is there a cost to retrieve it?akoyaGO Answer: Your data lives in your own Microsoft Azure tenant, and you own it.Interested in learning more about akoyaGO?Foundations that want to talk through how akoyaGO's pricing works for an organization like theirs can schedule a time with the akoyaGO team at the akoyaGO Sales Booking Page. The full article is available on our Blog at akoyago.akoyaGO is a fully configurable foundation management software platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365. For more than 40 years, akoyaGO has helped community, private and family foundations, grantmakers, scholarship providers, fundraising organizations, and Jewish and Catholic foundations optimize efficiencies and maximize philanthropic impact. The platform includes akoyaGO CRM, GOapply, GOfund, GOdonate, GOsupport and GOverify.

Ameliea Dulaney

akoyaGO, Inc.

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akoyaGO Highlights All-Inclusive Pricing Model as Foundations Report Cost Increases from Other Software Providers News Provided By akoyaGO, Inc. October 30, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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