KAZOR ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION FOR THE NEXT STORY OF THE MYSTERY TRUST

Kazor - Author - Stories of the Mystery Trust Series

Stories of the Mystery Trust KARMA HAPPENS

Stories of the Mystery Trust Vol 1

The Mystery Trust

Civil War Battle Born

Kazor announces that he will be heading to North Central Florida to the Cities of LAKE CITY and LIVE OAK, Florida.

- KAZOR - Author of the Mystery Trust Series

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travelers following the pages of KAZOR's acclaimed Mystery Trust Series will soon have a new destination to discover. Known for weaving second chances, hope, and the ripple effects of money into character-driven storytelling, KAZOR is headed to Lake City and Live Oak, Florida -two communities only 25 miles apart for an on-the-ground journey that will capture the region's parks, recreation areas, and historic landmarks.

Fans often describe the Mystery Trust Series as“the old Millionaire series of today”-a collection of stories exploring the infinite possibilities of money, second chances, and human nature.

KAZOR Will Visit Local Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites

As an avid traveler, KAZOR visits the cities and towns featured in his books, drawing on local atmosphere, history, and community character to bring each setting to life for readers.

For this upcoming stop, KAZOR will be touring Lake City and Live Oak, covering highlights across the area, including:

- Spring-fed outdoor recreation and water destinations

- Trails, parks, and family-friendly outdoor spaces

- Regional venues that reflect local culture

- Historic landmarks and sites that share the area's heritage

A Structure Built for Story-Volume Plans Evolved Over Time ---

Originally, KAZOR planned to release the Mystery Trust Series volumes with three stories each. Over time, he adjusted that approach-because he wanted to stay consistent and continue delivering new writing to readers.

KAZOR strives to write at least one story each year, releasing them individually so readers can enjoy new chapters of the Mystery Trust world more often. His recently released title, Stories of the Mystery Trust: KARMA HAPPENS (Just Released November 7th), reflects that ongoing commitment.

Local Businesses Join the Journey-with a Community-First Model

KAZOR's platform grows through a unique arrangement with local businesses in the communities featured in his novels. In most cases, featured businesses pay nothing. Instead, they agree that after publication, they will help organize community events such as book signings at their locations.

Additional partner businesses who have also provided support include:

Crystal River, Florida:

--- The Biscuit Barn

--- Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters

Dahlonega, GA:

--- Smoking Fly Cigars

--- The Smith House Historic Inn and Restaurant

Rexburg ID:

--- Big Judd's Burgers

--- AmericInn

Greater Tampa Area – Brandon, Riverview, Seffner:

--- Just Love Coffee

--- JC Sandwich Shop

--- Citrus Carpet

--- Tibby's Restaurant

--- Jesse's Steak and Seafood



Additional voluntary partners may support events with items such as gifts, samples, coupons, and promotional materials to welcome both longtime locals and first-time visitors. KAZOR's previous signings have already shown the impact of this approach-for example, an event at Just Love Coffee attracted more than 125 new customers, including many who had never visited the shop before.

KAZOR:“Lake City and Live Oak Are a Florida Gem

“I'm excited to visit the Live Oak / Lake City area of Florida,” KAZOR said.“It's truly a hidden gem. I was actually invited to the area by former city government folks who were visiting Dahlonega, Georgia, while I was completing *Stories of the Mystery Trust Volume 1.”

About KAZOR

KAZOR recently changed his nom de plume from CP Kazor to just "Kazor". He is the author of the Mystery Trust Series, plus Back Home to Vegas_, and his 'Fictional Historical ' novel, Civil War Battle Born. He also wrote the non-fiction work Demystifying Insurance (July 2016).

About the Mystery Trust Series

Many fans describe the Mystery Trust Series as today's“old Millionaire” series. The stories explore what happens when people receive help-sometimes including cash-and how newfound means may change choices, character, and outcomes. Each story asks: If wealth changes a person, will it change them for the better?

Kazor is a multifaceted entrepreneur whose work blends storytelling and community engagement. He travels across the United States-specifically visiting small towns-and incorporates their local culture and independent businesses into his projects. During his journeys, he develops his writing around the *Story of the Mystery Trust*, a series many say is similar to the "Millionaire series" of the 1950s and 1960s.

His goal is to spotlight these towns and their local businesses while also sharing how his own book connects to the communities he visits.

If you'd like Kazor to visit your small city, town, or village for another *Mystery Trust* installment, please contact Kazor at...

Kazor

Author, The Mystery Trust Series

Phone: 813.833.5777

Email:...

Website: kazorbooks --- mysterytrust

chris kazor

HELPINGCLICKS CORP

+1 813-833-5777

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KAZOR ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION FOR THE NEXT STORY OF THE MYSTERY TRUST News Provided By HelpingClicks October 30, 2026, 14:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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