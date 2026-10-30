Promising Solutions Provides Managed IT Services For Dental Offices In Greater Los Angeles

Burbank IT company delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, backups, and local support tailored to dental practice technology.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Promising Solutions, a managed services provider founded in 2005 and headquartered in Burbank, California, provides managed IT services designed for dental offices across Greater Los Angeles. The company supports the practice management systems, digital imaging tools, and day-to-day technology dental teams depend on to treat patients and run their operations.

Dental practices face a specific set of technology demands. Patient charting and practice management software must stay available throughout the workday. Digital imaging sensors and their associated storage need consistent performance. Appointment scheduling and patient communication tools connect the front office to operatories, and network reliability across both areas is essential. Promising Solutions structures its managed IT services around these workflows, providing help desk support, cybersecurity protections, email migrations, data backups, disaster recovery planning, and cloud identity management.

Protecting sensitive patient and business data is a central part of that work. The company's security approach for dental offices includes multi-factor authentication, encryption, staff awareness measures, and tested backups designed to keep information safe and recoverable. Its dental IT consulting helps practices choose, deploy, and secure the right systems, from imaging and practice management software to HIPAA-minded backups and reliable networking across every operatory and the front office.

Client Armand A. spoke to the importance of that trust: "Promising Solutions has resolved every IT computer issue my business has had for many years. They are prompt and responsive. Most importantly, when you give access to your computer IT systems with confidential and proprietary information, you need to be able to have confidence that the information accessed will be safe and the specialist handling is trustworthy. Ari and his team have been nothing but professional, and I trust them with all my business needs."

On the software side, Promising Solutions works with the platforms dental offices rely on daily, including Dentrix, Eaglesoft, Open Dental, CareStack, Curve Dental, Dexis, Carestream, SoftDent, Tab32, and Practice by Numbers. The company also supports Microsoft 365, Adobe, DocuSign, QuickBooks, and Zoom. Practices that use a different set of tools are also supported; the stated goal is uptime and security across every application a dental team uses.

Local engineers based in Greater Los Angeles deliver both remote response and on-site assistance, so help is available when a practice needs someone physically present. Promising Solutions serves dental offices in Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Encino, Woodland Hills, Century City, Culver City, and Downtown Los Angeles, pairing face-to-face service with structured tooling and rapid response rather than relying on offshoring.

Client Mark C. described the impact of that responsiveness on his operations: "Ari and his team are true professionals who know what they are doing. I have used them several time, both for the design of my network and computers as well as technical issues that I could not overcome. Not only did they resolve the technical problems, they did so immediately so my business was not interrupted. I could not recommend Promising Solutions more."

The managed IT model replaces unpredictable emergency costs with a predictable monthly plan covering help desk access, security, and maintenance. Promising Solutions handles updates, monitoring, backups, and vendor coordination so dental staff can concentrate on patient care. As a practice grows, the company adds users, locations, and controls without disruption.

Client Kendall B. described the consistency of that support: "Ari and his team at Promising Solutions are highly competent in their network services and very quick to reply to any questions and technical issues that may arise 24/7. They work hard to ensure a smooth computing environment and I highly recommend them."

Dental practice owners in Greater Los Angeles can call Promising Solutions at 310-492-9672 or visit promisingsolutions to schedule a free consultation. Additional resources and industry insights are available on the Promising Solutions blog at blog/.

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About Promising Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Burbank, California, Promising Solutions, Inc. is a Los Angeles IT company and managed services provider specializing in cloud migrations, Microsoft 365 transformation, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and technical support to SMBs, law firms, and dental offices across Greater Los Angeles. Under the leadership of CEO Ari Movsesian, the company serves small to mid-sized organizations with end-to-end managed IT services. The company's vision is to be the go-to IT partner for SMBs seeking reliable, cost-efficient, and forward-looking technology.

Contact Details:

Burbank Office:

303 North Glenoaks Blvd

Suite 200

Burbank, CA 91502

Downtown Los Angeles Office:

445 S. Figueroa Street

31st Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Hollywood / West Los Angeles Office:

1800 Vine St

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Notes to Editors:

.Promising Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2005, making 2025 the company's 20th year of operation.

.CEO Ari Movsesian has over 20 years of strategic and technical experience in the IT sector.

.The company follows cybersecurity guidance published by CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) for small and mid-sized businesses.

.Promising Solutions serves businesses across multiple areas in Greater Los Angeles, including the San Fernando Valley, Downtown Los Angeles, Glendale, Pasadena, and surrounding communities.

.All client testimonials included in this release are provided verbatim from clients of the company.

End of Press Release.

George Woods

Promising Solutions, Inc.

+1 310-492-9672

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Promising Solutions Provides Managed IT Services for Dental Offices in Greater Los Angeles News Provided By PR Kings October 30, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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