2026 Noble Business Awards Recognizes Season 2 Winners For Leadership, Performance, And Impact

2026 Noble Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2027 Noble Business Awards Call for Entries

The 2026 Noble Business Awards has revealed its Season 2 winners, led by the organizations and professionals named this year's Noble Elites of the Year.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 Noble Business Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has revealed its Season 2 winners, led by the organizations and professionals named this year's Noble Elites of the Year.

The results recognize achievements that have strengthened organizations, transformed operations, created stakeholder value, advanced industries, and produced measurable outcomes across international business.

The 2026 Season 2 Noble Elite

The Noble Elite of the Year represents the leading achievements within their respective business categories. Selected from the highest-scoring Platinum Winner, this winner demonstrated a combination of leadership, execution, innovation, and sustained impact.

This season's Noble Elite are:

1 Business Achievement of the Year - RepTwin: world's first AI-powered virtual brand rep by Doceree for Outstanding Achievement in Technology Innovation

Achievements Recognized Across International Business

This season also brought together hundreds of entries from more than 30 countries, submitted by companies, institutions, entrepreneurs, executives, professionals, and teams operating across industries and markets.

Featured winners include organizations like Aegis Living, Trinity, i-Cable Communications, as well as individuals including: Damien Adler of Zanda Health, Laz Lekakis of Ramp Advisory Partners, Dr. Jacqueline Jones McKinney of Therapeutic Alliance and Testing Center LLC, Oleksandr Strozhemin of Trinetix, Li En of Air China Limited, and many others.

The complete results also include Platinum, Gold, and Silver recipients across leadership, entrepreneurship, organizational performance, business development, technology, customer service, management, marketing, communications, sustainability, and other areas of business achievement.

“Strong business results matter, but the decisions and leadership behind those results determine whether their value will endure,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The winners this year have addressed meaningful challenges, delivered measurable progress, and created value for the people and organizations they serve. Their achievements represent the standard that the Noble Business Awards was established to recognize.”

The complete list of winners and their recognized achievements is available at winner.

The Standard Behind the Recognition

Every winning entry was independently reviewed through blind evaluation and assessed on its own merits.

The Noble StandardTM examines five defining areas: Leadership Excellence, Innovation and Transformation, Organizational Performance, Customer and Stakeholder Value, and Impact and Influence. Together, these areas establish whether an achievement demonstrates more than immediate success by considering how it was led, executed, and translated into meaningful value.

The 2027 Noble Business Awards

Following the conclusion of Season 2, entries are now open for the 2027 Noble Business Awards.

Organizations and professionals worldwide may submit achievements completed or active within the program's eligibility period. The Early Bird Deadline is December 3, 2026, and the 2027 winners will be announced on April 30, 2027.

Complete categories, requirements, and submission information are available at business-awards.

About the Noble Business Awards

The Noble Business Awards recognizes organizations, leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and teams whose achievements demonstrate excellence across leadership, innovation, organizational performance, stakeholder value, and industry impact. Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), each recognition is determined through the Noble StandardTM and independent international evaluation.

Joe. H.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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2026 Noble Business Awards Recognizes Season 2 Winners for Leadership, Performance, and Impact News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 30, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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