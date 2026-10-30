PM Modi Watches 'Anand Math' Stage Adaptation During Ekta Prakash Parv In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday watched a theatrical adaptation of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Anand Math' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, as part of the cultural programme organised on the eve of the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Titled 'Anand Math: Maa Ne Phir Bulaya Ha', the production was staged by the National School of Drama (NSD) and featured around 300 artistes on a 100 ft by 100 ft stage.

The performance ran for approximately 90 minutes and presented a contemporary interpretation of the 1882 novel, which includes 'Vande Mataram', India's national song.

The production brought to the stage the novel's themes of devotion to the motherland, sacrifice, patriotism and national consciousness.

It sought to connect the literary work's legacy with contemporary India, highlighting the responsibility of citizens to contribute to the country's future while remaining connected with their cultural heritage.

The performance is part of the two-day Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar, home to the Statue of Unity.

This year's cultural programme has a special significance as 2026 marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', which first appeared in 'Anand Math'.

The Prime Minister's evening programme also included Ekta Prakash Parv, an illumination festival celebrating India's unity, diversity, cultural heritage and progress, followed by the Narmada Aarti at around 8:15 p.m.

Ekta Prakash Parv features two major attractions. The 530-metre illuminated stretch along Valley of Flowers Road carries the theme 'From Ancient India to Modern India' and showcases aspects of the country's civilisation, national identity, women's empowerment, security forces, technology and yoga.

A 180-metre Glow Tunnel, themed 'Unity in India's Diversity', offers a walkthrough display of the cultures, architecture, folk dances, handicrafts and lifestyles of the country's four regions.

More than 1.5 crore LED lights have been used for the illumination, with artworks created by artists from different parts of the country.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated 'Bharat Parv 2026' at Ekta Nagar. The festival, which will continue until November 15, provides a platform for states and Union Territories to showcase their distinctive traditions, folk performances, regional cuisines, handicrafts and tourist attractions.

It is being organised as a celebration of India's cultural heritage and national unity under the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. The Prime Minister is in Gujarat for a two-day visit on October 30 and 31.

On Saturday, he will pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity before inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for tourism and infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 426 crore in Ekta Nagar.

The projects include an IRCTC hotel, an Ekta Cruise, a Rain Forest attraction, an Eco Trail, sewage and water treatment facilities, travelators and improvements to visitor amenities.

He will also visit the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika before participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.