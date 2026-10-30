Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets President Droupadi Murmu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu and held an informal discussion on the city's development and welfare schemes, an official said on Friday.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote,“Today, I paid a courtesy call on Her Excellency the President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her simplicity, straightforwardness, and warmth are a beautiful expression of Indian life values.”

“Her dedication to service, harmony, and upliftment of the last, as well as her spirit of placing the nation's interest above all, is an inspiration for all of us. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Her Excellency the President Ji for giving her valuable time and for her affectionate guidance and blessings,” she wrote.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the 'Diwali Bazaar 2026' organised by the Blind Relief Association and called upon city residents to visit the event and support a noble cause.

“I appeal to all of you that this Diwali, our shopping may bring the light of self-reliance into someone's life. Today, I had the privilege of inaugurating the 'Diwali Bazaar 2026' organised by the Blind Relief Association,” she wrote on X.

“What a beautiful initiative it is that here, visually impaired brothers and sisters, along with various organisations, are getting the opportunity to sell their handmade products, and the income generated from this will be used for the free education and vocational training of visually impaired children and youth,” she wrote.

“I urge all of you to definitely visit this market from October 30 to November 5, make purchases, and encourage this noble effort. Heartfelt congratulations to the Blind Relief Association,” she said.

In another engagement during the day, the Chief Minister attended the inauguration of Goa Sadan in the Capital.

“Today, the renovated building of Goa Sadan in Chanakyapuri was inaugurated. Goa Sadan in the national capital is a beautiful symbol of Goa's rich cultural heritage, traditions, and distinct identity. This building will further strengthen the intimate relations between Delhi and Goa, administrative coordination, and mutual cooperation,” she wrote on X.

“On this occasion, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all citizens of Goa. The event was attended by Cabinet colleague Shri Ashish Sood ji, Goa Government Minister Shri Digambar V. Kamat ji, along with many other distinguished guests,” wrote the Chief Minister.