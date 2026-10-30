Assam: Rousing Response To ESM Job Fair In Dibrugarh

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) An Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Job Fair was organised at Dibrugarh in Assam on Friday by the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DoESW), Ministry of Defence.

The initiative aimed to facilitate meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and connect industry with the experience, skills and leadership of trained Armed Forces personnel transitioning into civilian careers.

There was enthusiastic participation from over 434 Ex-Servicemen and 32 leading companies, including multinationals. They offered more than 350 vacancies across diverse sectors.

The job fair was inaugurated by Maj Gen Vishal Pathania, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 41 Sub Area, along with Maj Gen SBK Singh, DG DGR, and Brig Saumya Banerjee. Col P K Ghosh (Retd), director, Jalan Industries and Gp Capt Mohanto Panging (Retd) were present as the guests of honour from the corporate side.

"The senior officers interacted with participating Ex-Servicemen and corporate representatives, gaining insights into emerging employment opportunities, industry expectations and the skills required in the civilian workforce. The interactions highlighted the value of military experience, leadership, discipline and professional expertise in meeting the evolving requirements of the corporate sector," an official said.

Among the prominent recruiters at the event were Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd, Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd, Innovision Ltd, Jalan Industries Ltd, Oil India Ltd, ICICI Bank, Dibrugarh University, udChalo, and others.

The event provided a common platform for Ex-Servicemen to showcase their technical, managerial, administrative and leadership capabilities, while enabling employers to connect with a skilled, disciplined and experienced talent pool.

"The initiative reinforced DGR's commitment to facilitating meaningful second-career opportunities for veterans and supporting their transition into the civilian workforce," the official said.

DGR continues to facilitate the resettlement of retiring and retired Armed Forces personnel through employment facilitation, skill development, entrepreneurship and industry engagement.

Under the guidance of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, such initiatives reaffirm the government's commitment to enabling veterans to transition into meaningful civilian careers with dignity, purpose and continued service to the nation, officials said.

"DGR encourages corporate organisations and industry associations to strengthen their engagement with Ex-Servicemen and leverage their proven leadership, integrity, discipline and professional expertise. Greater industry participation can help unlock new career pathways for veterans while enabling employers to benefit from this valuable talent pool," the official added.

While their training during their military careers provides them with leadership skills, integrity and discipline, officers are now encouraged by the Armed Forces to pursue advanced courses like management and public relations before they retire.

This adds to their professional expertise.

With a greater number of officers retiring while still in their working ages, such interactions with industry are crucial for their induction in the corporate sector. Companies have acknowledged the value of ESMs within the organisation.