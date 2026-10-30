BJP Plans Major Delhi Protest March To Counter Congress INDIA Bloc Rally

BJP Organizes Counter-Protest March in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making extensive preparations to organise a major protest march in Delhi on November 1, coinciding with the Congress-led INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan. The march is expected to witness the participation of around 5,000 people and is being planned for 11 am in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi.

The protest is being organised as a counter to the Congress rally, with the BJP preparing to mobilise a large number of people, particularly members of the Sikh community. Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and their family members are also expected to participate in the march. Their participation is likely to bring the issue of the 1984 riots into focus, with the BJP seeking to highlight the alleged role of Congress leaders in the violence.

Protest Details and Background

Participation and Scheduling

Several senior BJP leaders from the Sikh community, along with other prominent party leaders, are expected to join the march. The party is preparing to ensure significant participation of its Sikh leaders and workers in the protest. The march is scheduled to begin at 11 am from Hari Nagar, Delhi, with around 5,000 participants expected to take part.

Context of the November 1 Rallies

Earlier, the Mega Rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for November 1, was announced by Venugopal on October 5. The ongoing anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) agitation seeks the resignation of CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise. (ANI)

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