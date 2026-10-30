Open Angle Glaucoma Market Outlook 2036: Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, And Growth Forecast Visiox Pharma, Tearclear, Vivavision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Open Angle Glaucoma Companies in the market include - Ocuvex Therapeutics, Thea Pharma, Omikron Italia, PolyActiva Pty, OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma, Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., Be

(Albany, New York) - October 30, 2026: DelveInsight's “Open Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034” report delivers a comprehensive overview of open-angle glaucoma, covering historical and forecasted epidemiological data and market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Get a Free sample for the Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report

Some of the key facts of the Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report:



The Open Angle Glaucoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, SpyGlass Pharma reported four-year findings from its first-in-human study evaluating the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System in patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension undergoing cataract surgery. Among 21 evaluable patients, mean intraocular pressure decreased by 37%, while 86% remained free from topical IOP-lowering medications. No device-related adverse events were reported. The investigational system is also under evaluation in Phase III clinical trials.

In October 2026, The study compared TR combined with cataract surgery against cataract surgery alone in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It achieved its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically significant reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP), with a mean decrease of 11.1 mmHg over the three-month follow-up period.

In September 2026, Ciliatech announced that the US FDA had approved its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, enabling a US feasibility study of the INTERCIL Uveal Spacer in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The study is expected to involve approximately 30 patients across three US clinical sites to assess the device's safety and performance. The IDE approval permits clinical investigation but does not constitute FDA marketing authorization.

In August 2026, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America announced that the FDA had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for K-911, an investigational once-daily eye drop intended to reduce intraocular pressure through nitric oxide donation and bimatoprost activity. The application is backed by data from the Phase III Mont Blanc and Denali trials, with an FDA PDUFA target action date of April 30, 2027. K-911 remains an investigational therapy and has not yet received FDA approval.

In July 2026, Glaukos reported that enrollment had been completed in the pivotal US trial evaluating the PreserFlo MicroShunt in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma who had an inadequate response to prior medical and surgical interventions. The study aims to assess the device's safety and efficacy in managing treatment-resistant glaucoma.

In January 2026, Glaukos announced that the US FDA approved a labeling supplement permitting repeat administration of iDose TR in eligible patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, provided they meet specified corneal health criteria. This update offers physicians greater flexibility in managing intraocular pressure over the long term.

In June 2025, Qlaris Bio presented new data on its lead investigational compound, QLS-111, at the 2025 World Glaucoma Congress (WGC), including results from the Phase II 'Osprey' (QC-111-201) studies in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension.

In March 2025, Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), a global ophthalmology company, announced that the final patient has completed their last visit in the Whistler Phase 3b trial evaluating NCX 470's dual mechanism of action nitric oxide and prostaglandin analog for reducing intraocular pressure (IOP). NCX 470, Nicox's lead clinical candidate, is an innovative NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop currently in Phase 3 development for treating open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

In February 2025, Qlaris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing unmet needs in severe ophthalmic conditions, has reported positive topline results from two U.S. Phase II trials evaluating QLS-111 in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension (OHT). The Phase II studies, Osprey and Apteryx, achieved all primary and secondary endpoints successfully.

In the US, approximately 80% of all glaucoma cases are classified as OAG. This makes OAG the most prevalent form of glaucoma in the US.

In the US, at least 2.7 million individuals aged 40 and older have been diagnosed with glaucoma. This number represents a significant public health concern.

In Europe, 7.8 million people were affected by primary OAG and the total prevalence is 2.51%.

The most common type of glaucoma in the UK is primary OAG, affecting 2% of individuals older than 40 years and 10% of individuals older than 75 years.

Male-to-female prevalence ratios ranged from 0.39 to 2.61 indicating that men are found to be more susceptible to primary OAG than women.

Key Open Angle Glaucoma Companies: Ocuvex Therapeutics, Thea Pharma, Omikron Italia, PolyActiva Pty, OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, and others

Key Open Angle Glaucoma Therapies: OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution), ZIOPTAN (tafluprost ophthalmic solution), Citicoline, PA5108, Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600, Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, AGN-193408, and others

The Open Angle Glaucoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that women are predominantly affected by Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM The Open Angle Glaucoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Open Angle Glaucoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Open Angle Glaucoma market dynamics.

Open Angle Glaucoma Overview

Open-Angle Glaucoma is the most common type of glaucoma, characterized by a gradual increase in eye pressure (intraocular pressure) due to slow clogging of the drainage canals. This leads to optic nerve damage and progressive, irreversible vision loss, often starting with peripheral vision. It is called "open-angle" because the angle between the iris and cornea remains open, but the drainage system is partially blocked. Often asymptomatic in early stages, it is known as the "silent thief of sight." Early detection through regular eye exams and treatment with eye drops, oral medications, laser therapy, or surgery can help manage the condition.

To Know in detail about the Open Angle Glaucoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Open Angle Glaucoma Market Forecast

Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Open Angle Glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma

Gender-specific Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma

Age-specific Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma Type-specific Cases of Open Angle Glaucoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Open Angle Glaucoma epidemiology trends @ Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Forecast

Open Angle Glaucoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Open Angle Glaucoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Open Angle Glaucoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Open Angle Glaucoma Therapies and Key Companies



OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution): Ocuvex Therapeutics

ZIOPTAN (tafluprost ophthalmic solution): Thea Pharma

PA5108: PolyActiva Pty

NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics

PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)/Visiox Pharma

TC-002 (latanoprost): TearClear

iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant): Glaukos Corporation

Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600: Santen Inc/Ono Pharmaceutical

Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001: Santen Pharmaceuticals

Citicoline eye drops 2%: Omikron Italia S.r.l./OPIS Spain

H-1337: D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)

OTX-TIC: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

LL-BMT1: MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma)

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost): Peregrine Ophthalmic

Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

BTQ-1902: Betaliq, Inc.

VVN539: VivaVision Biotech, Inc. AGN-193408: Abbvie

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Open Angle Glaucoma market share @ Open Angle Glaucoma Treatment Market

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Drivers



Rising Disease Prevalence: The increasing prevalence of open-angle glaucoma, particularly among the aging population, is driving demand for effective diagnostic and treatment options.

Advancements in Treatment Options: The development of novel medications, sustained-release drug delivery systems, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is expanding treatment choices.

Growing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Increased awareness of glaucoma and routine eye screening are supporting earlier diagnosis and timely intervention.

Technological Advancements: Improvements in diagnostic technologies, including optical coherence tomography (OCT) and advanced intraocular pressure monitoring, are enhancing disease detection and management. Increasing Healthcare Investment: Growing investments in ophthalmology research and development are encouraging innovation and the development of new therapies for open-angle glaucoma.

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Barriers



Asymptomatic Early Stages: The disease often progresses without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

High Treatment Costs: Long-term medication use, regular eye examinations, surgical procedures, and monitoring can create financial challenges for patients.

Patient Adherence Challenges: The need for lifelong treatment and frequent eye-drop administration can reduce adherence and compromise disease management.

Treatment-Related Side Effects: Adverse effects associated with glaucoma medications may limit tolerability and influence treatment selection. Irreversible Vision Loss: Existing treatments primarily aim to lower intraocular pressure and slow disease progression; they cannot reliably restore vision already lost, highlighting an ongoing unmet medical need.

Scope of the Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Open Angle Glaucoma Companies: Ocuvex Therapeutics, Thea Pharma, Omikron Italia, PolyActiva Pty, OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., Abbvie, and others

Key Open Angle Glaucoma Therapies: OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution), ZIOPTAN (tafluprost ophthalmic solution), Citicoline, PA5108, Sepetaprost/DE-126/ONO-9054/STN-1012600, Catioprost/DE-130A/STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, AGN-193408, and others

Open Angle Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment: Open Angle Glaucoma current marketed and Open Angle Glaucoma emerging therapies

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Open Angle Glaucoma market drivers and Open Angle Glaucoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Open Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Open Angle Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Open Angle Glaucoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Open Angle Glaucoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Open Angle Glaucoma

3. SWOT analysis of Open Angle Glaucoma

4. Open Angle Glaucoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Open Angle Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Open Angle Glaucoma

9. Open Angle Glaucoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Open Angle Glaucoma Unmet Needs

11. Open Angle Glaucoma Emerging Therapies

12. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Open Angle Glaucoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Drivers

16. Open Angle Glaucoma Market Barriers

17. Open Angle Glaucoma Appendix

18. Open Angle Glaucoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.