NATO Top Commander Sees No Delays In Delivery Of Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement to journalists while in the Latvian capital Riga on Friday, October 30, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg.

“Everything has been delivered, in fact, we just had the delivery within the last week. I won't go into the numbers or types of missiles, but deliveries have been ongoing,” Grynkewich said.

He added that“nothing that's been put in the PURL package, that has been paid for by European allies, has been delayed.”

“Every single third-party transfer that has been requested of the U.S. government has been approved. We continue to work on the content for future PURL packages. We're working this hard,” the NATO top commander said.

Zelensky: Ukraine receives average of just 12missiles per month this year

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that Ukraine had been waiting for almost a month for U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to sign off on the delivery of Patriot and NASAMS missiles.

Photo: Bundeswehr