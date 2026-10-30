Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
One Injured, Apartment Buildings And School Damaged In Russian Strike On Dnipro

One Injured, Apartment Buildings And School Damaged In Russian Strike On Dnipro


Date: 2026-10-30 10:37:31

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A 70-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. She is in hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderately serious,” he said.

At least five apartment buildings and a school were damaged in the city. More than 300 windows were shattered. Municipal services, charitable organizations and representatives of the Central Administration of the City Council are working at the site.

Read also: Russian forces attack industrial facility in Kremenchuk district

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Dnipro this afternoon; no casualties had been reported at the time.

MENAFN30102026000193011044ID1111890481


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search