One Injured, Apartment Buildings And School Damaged In Russian Strike On Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A 70-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. She is in hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderately serious,” he said.

At least five apartment buildings and a school were damaged in the city. More than 300 windows were shattered. Municipal services, charitable organizations and representatives of the Central Administration of the City Council are working at the site.

Russian forces attack industrial facility in Kremenchuk district

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Dnipro this afternoon; no casualties had been reported at the time.