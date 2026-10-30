Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size, Share, And Growth Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Automation, And Genomics Fuel 10.06% CAGR To USD 1.52 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$856.84 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1520 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Kits
7.2.1. ELISA Kits
7.2.2. Microarray Kits
7.2.3. PCR Kits
7.2.4. Sequencing Kits
7.2.5. Protein Extraction Kits
7.3. Reagents
7.3.1. Buffers
7.3.2. Enzymes
7.3.3. Antibodies
7.3.4. Probes
7.3.5. Stains & Dyes
7.3.6. Nucleic Acid Reagents
8. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chromatography
8.3. ELISA
8.4. Flow Cytometry
8.5. Next Generation Sequencing
8.6. PCR
9. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Protocol
9.1. Introduction
9.2. High Throughput Screening
9.3. Qualitative Analysis
9.4. Quantitative Analysis
10. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Molecular Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. DNA Based
10.3. RNA Based
10.4. Protein Based
10.5. Cell Based
10.6. Enzyme Based
11. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Biopharma Production
11.3. Clinical Diagnostics
11.4. Drug Discovery
11.5. Research
11.6. Drug Discovery & Development
11.7. Genomics Research
11.8. Agricultural Biotechnology
12. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic Research
12.3. Biotech & Pharma Companies
12.4. Clinical Testing Laboratories
12.5. Contract Research Organizations
13. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Africa
13.7. Middle East
14. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. BRICS
14.5. European Union
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. United States
15.4. Japan
15.5. India
15.6. Germany
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. Australia
15.9. France
15.10. South Korea
15.11. Italy
15.12. Canada
15.13. Russia
15.14. Brazil
15.15. Mexico
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Abbott Laboratories
17.2. Abcam plc
17.3. Agilent Technologies Inc
17.4. Beckman Coulter Inc
17.5. Becton Dickinson and Company
17.6. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc
17.7. Bio Techne Corporation
17.8. bioMerieux SA
17.9. Danaher Corporation
17.10. Eppendorf SE
17.11. Eurofins Scientific
17.12. F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd
17.13. Illumina Inc
17.14. Lonza Group AG
17.15. Merck KGaA
17.16. Meridian Bioscience Inc
17.17. New England Biolabs Inc
17.18. Promega Corporation
17.19. QIAGEN NV
17.20. Revvity Inc
17.21. Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc
17.22. Sartorius AG
17.23. Siemens Healthineers AG
17.24. Takara Bio Inc
17.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
17.26. Waters Corporation
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [349]
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