Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size, Share, And Growth Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Automation, And Genomics Fuel 10.06% CAGR To USD 1.52 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with automation-ready workflows, reproducible reagents, resilient supply chains, localized support and AI-integrated quality systems. Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and competitive factors shaping this essential life sciences sector. The market is projected to reach USD 856.84 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 10.06% to USD 1.52 billion by 2032, supported by growth in genomic medicine, molecular diagnostics, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and infectious disease surveillance. Market Scope and Growth Drivers Biotechnology reagents and kits support molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, biomanufacturing, and translational research. Major product categories include:

Enzymes, buffers, antibodies, controls, and standards

Nucleic acid extraction, PCR, and qPCR reagents

Sequencing library preparation and sample preparation kits

Cell culture media, transfection reagents, cytokines, and growth factors Protein analysis, immunoassay, and analytical kits Demand spans academic laboratories, clinical research, pharmaceutical development, contract research, forensic science, food safety, and environmental testing. Market insights enable organizations to prioritize high-growth applications, refine portfolio strategies, and identify entry opportunities across research and regulated workflows. Transformative Market Shifts Laboratories are moving from fragmented manual processes toward integrated, automation-ready workflows. Ready-to-use kits are gaining adoption because they reduce protocol variability, improve turnaround times, and support consistent high-throughput performance.

Genomics and diagnostics are accelerating demand for optimized extraction, amplification, sequencing, and stabilization products.

Advanced therapies are increasing requirements for high-purity culture media, transfection systems, viral vector reagents, and analytical assays.

Regulated environments are placing greater emphasis on traceability, documentation, reproducibility, and lot-to-lot consistency.

Sustainability priorities include reduced plastics, recyclable packaging, greener chemistry, and ambient-stable formulations. Supply chain resilience is driving regional warehousing, secondary sourcing, and stronger cold-chain controls. Artificial Intelligence and Digital Integration Artificial intelligence is influencing assay design, protocol optimization, image analysis, predictive quality control, inventory management, and data interpretation. Applications include primer and probe design, antibody specificity assessment, biomarker selection, sequencing quality analysis, high-content imaging, stability analytics, and lot-performance evaluation. These findings support investment decisions around AI-compatible products and integrated reagent-instrument-informatics ecosystems. They also highlight risk-management priorities involving dataset validation, cybersecurity, audit trails, model governance, and regulatory documentation. Regional and Economic Group Insights

North America: Benefits from advanced biomedical research, clinical trials, precision medicine, public health surveillance, and widespread laboratory automation.

Europe: Shows strong adoption across translational medicine, diagnostics, bioprocessing, and regulatory science, supported by rigorous quality standards.

Asia-Pacific: Represents a pivotal growth region as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN markets expand genomics, diagnostics, and biomanufacturing capacity.

Latin America: Growth is driven by infectious disease testing, agricultural biotechnology, food safety, and laboratory modernization. Middle East and Africa: Opportunities are emerging through genomic medicine, hospital modernization, public health laboratories, surveillance, and infrastructure investment. Coverage of NATO, G7, BRICS, EU, ASEAN, and GCC markets clarifies differences in biosecurity priorities, regulatory expectations, domestic biotechnology capacity, procurement practices, and diagnostic infrastructure. This regional intelligence informs market-entry planning, partnership selection, and localized distribution strategies. Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Differentiate through reproducibility, quality documentation, traceability, and regulatory readiness.

Build complete workflows integrating preparation, assays, controls, automation, and data compatibility.

Strengthen alternate sourcing, regional inventory, cold-chain monitoring, and technical support.

Target next-generation sequencing, single-cell analysis, CRISPR, immune profiling, advanced therapies, and rapid molecular diagnostics. Develop interoperable product information and secure digital tools for AI-enabled laboratories. Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is forecast to grow from USD 856.84 million in 2026 to USD 1.52 billion by 2032.

Automation, AI, genomics, advanced therapies, and molecular diagnostics are central growth catalysts.

Quality, reproducibility, supply resilience, and workflow integration are becoming critical competitive differentiators. Regional demand varies significantly, requiring localized products, support, pricing, and market-entry strategies. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $856.84 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1520 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Kits

7.2.1. ELISA Kits

7.2.2. Microarray Kits

7.2.3. PCR Kits

7.2.4. Sequencing Kits

7.2.5. Protein Extraction Kits

7.3. Reagents

7.3.1. Buffers

7.3.2. Enzymes

7.3.3. Antibodies

7.3.4. Probes

7.3.5. Stains & Dyes

7.3.6. Nucleic Acid Reagents

8. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Chromatography

8.3. ELISA

8.4. Flow Cytometry

8.5. Next Generation Sequencing

8.6. PCR

9. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Protocol

9.1. Introduction

9.2. High Throughput Screening

9.3. Qualitative Analysis

9.4. Quantitative Analysis

10. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Molecular Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. DNA Based

10.3. RNA Based

10.4. Protein Based

10.5. Cell Based

10.6. Enzyme Based

11. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Biopharma Production

11.3. Clinical Diagnostics

11.4. Drug Discovery

11.5. Research

11.6. Drug Discovery & Development

11.7. Genomics Research

11.8. Agricultural Biotechnology

12. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academic Research

12.3. Biotech & Pharma Companies

12.4. Clinical Testing Laboratories

12.5. Contract Research Organizations

13. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. Europe

13.4. North America

13.5. Latin America

13.6. Africa

13.7. Middle East

14. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. NATO

14.3. G7

14.4. BRICS

14.5. European Union

14.6. ASEAN

14.7. GCC

15. Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. United States

15.4. Japan

15.5. India

15.6. Germany

15.7. United Kingdom

15.8. Australia

15.9. France

15.10. South Korea

15.11. Italy

15.12. Canada

15.13. Russia

15.14. Brazil

15.15. Mexico

15.16. Spain

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Abbott Laboratories

17.2. Abcam plc

17.3. Agilent Technologies Inc

17.4. Beckman Coulter Inc

17.5. Becton Dickinson and Company

17.6. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

17.7. Bio Techne Corporation

17.8. bioMerieux SA

17.9. Danaher Corporation

17.10. Eppendorf SE

17.11. Eurofins Scientific

17.12. F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

17.13. Illumina Inc

17.14. Lonza Group AG

17.15. Merck KGaA

17.16. Meridian Bioscience Inc

17.17. New England Biolabs Inc

17.18. Promega Corporation

17.19. QIAGEN NV

17.20. Revvity Inc

17.21. Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

17.22. Sartorius AG

17.23. Siemens Healthineers AG

17.24. Takara Bio Inc

17.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

17.26. Waters Corporation

18. Key Experts



List of Figures [23]

List of Tables [349]

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