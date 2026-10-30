Cell Counting Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Automation And Cell Therapy Demand Drive 8.45% CAGR Toward USD 14.90 Billion By 2032

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Counting Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell Counting Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the technologies, applications, growth drivers, and regional dynamics shaping this essential life sciences sector. The market is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 8.45% to USD 14.90 billion by 2032.

Cell counting supports critical workflows across clinical diagnostics, bioprocessing, immunology, oncology, cell therapy, microbiology, and drug discovery. Demand is rising alongside biologics production, vaccine development, regenerative medicine, and routine hematology requirements for accurate cell concentration, viability, and phenotype measurement.

Market Transformation and Growth Drivers

Laboratories are transitioning from manual hemocytometers to automated cell counters, flow cytometry, image-based analysis, validated consumables, and software-enabled platforms. Automation reduces operator variability, increases throughput, and improves documentation in quality-controlled environments.

Additional market momentum comes from:



Expansion of cell and gene therapy manufacturing

Growing requirements for batch release, potency testing, and regulatory compliance

Adoption of connected instruments by contract research organizations and academic core facilities

Increasing emphasis on calibration, electronic records, and standardized multi-site workflows Approximately 20 million new global cancer cases reported by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2022

The analysis enables decision-makers to align product development and investment plans with high-growth applications while identifying risks associated with validation, integration, and regulatory requirements.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics

Artificial intelligence is improving image segmentation, debris exclusion, morphology classification, viability assessment, and anomaly detection. AI-assisted analysis is particularly valuable for clumped, low-contrast, or heterogeneous samples where conventional threshold-based counting may be less reliable.

In regulated bioprocessing and clinical research, AI also supports automated audit trails, predictive maintenance, workflow standardization, and stronger data integrity. The most valuable applications complement validated laboratory methods while preserving scientific oversight, traceability, and compliance.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Leads adoption through mature biotechnology clusters, extensive clinical research infrastructure, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, cancer research, and cell therapy development.

Europe: Benefits from established diagnostic systems, advanced therapy activity, research funding, regulatory harmonization, and stringent quality requirements.

Asia-Pacific: Expands through investments in biomanufacturing, pharmaceutical R&D, hospital diagnostics, and clinical laboratory capacity across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN.

Latin America: Advances through hospital modernization, infectious disease surveillance, and research partnerships, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Middle East and Africa: Presents opportunities in precision medicine, oncology, scalable diagnostics, hematology testing, infectious disease monitoring, and laboratory capacity building.

Country- and region-level insights support market entry planning by highlighting where premium automated systems, modular platforms, or consumable-efficient solutions are most likely to gain traction.

Strategic Group and Country Opportunities

ASEAN markets are strengthening biomedical research, hospital networks, and regional manufacturing, with Singapore serving as a hub for translational medicine and quality systems. GCC countries are investing in precision medicine and health system modernization, while BRICS markets offer scale through large patient populations, vaccine manufacturing, and expanding domestic biopharma capacity.

The United States remains the largest demand center, while China is scaling biomanufacturing and oncology research. India benefits from high diagnostics volumes, vaccines, biosimilars, and private laboratory expansion. Japan emphasizes regenerative medicine and precision instrumentation, while South Korea combines biopharma investment with advanced hospital infrastructure.

Actionable Priorities for Industry Leaders



Develop automated platforms that integrate with laboratory information systems and electronic batch records.

Address both high-throughput bioprocessing and cost-sensitive clinical laboratory requirements.

Provide validated protocols, calibration support, application guidance, and training.

Advance transparent, auditable, and cybersecurity-aligned AI capabilities. Build partnerships with cell therapy manufacturers, diagnostics networks, public health laboratories, and contract development organizations.

These insights strengthen competitive positioning by helping suppliers prioritize partnerships, portfolio investments, and service models suited to mature and emerging markets.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 9.11 billion in 2026 to USD 14.90 billion by 2032.

Automation, AI-assisted imaging, and connected workflows are reshaping cell counting.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing is creating stringent requirements for accuracy and compliance.

North America leads adoption, while Asia-Pacific offers substantial expansion potential. Integration, validation, service coverage, and data integrity will be critical competitive differentiators.

Key Attributes:

