Global CRISPR Fluorescence Assays Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 19.5% CAGR To 2030 With Thermo Fisher, Merck, QIAGEN, And Mammoth Biosciences Driving Multiplex Diagnostics

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Fluorescence Assays Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) fluorescence assays market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by advances in molecular diagnostics, genetic analysis, personalized medicine, and biotechnology research. The market is projected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2025 to $1.87 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%.

Historical growth has been supported by rising demand for rapid molecular diagnostics, increased use of Cas9-based detection tools, and the expansion of academic and research institutions. Growing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, alongside a greater focus on genetic research initiatives, has also strengthened demand for CRISPR fluorescence assay technologies.

The CRISPR fluorescence assays market is forecast to reach $3.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by the adoption of multiplex and high-throughput assays, the integration of artificial intelligence-enabled analysis platforms, and rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics. Expanding clinical laboratory capabilities and increasing investment in personalized medicine applications are also expected to create significant opportunities.

Key CRISPR fluorescence assays market trends include growing adoption of multiplex testing, wider use of Cas12- and Cas13-based detection technologies, and greater integration of real-time fluorescence readers. Diagnostic testing and drug discovery applications are expanding, while demand continues to rise for highly sensitive pathogen, biomarker, and genetic mutation detection.

Personalized medicine is a major growth driver for the market. The increasing incidence of chronic and rare diseases is creating demand for targeted therapies based on individual genetic profiles. CRISPR fluorescence assays enable rapid and specific identification of genetic mutations and biomarkers, supporting disease-variant detection and treatment selection. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare disease patients in 2023, compared with six approvals in 2022. This increase highlights the expanding role of precision treatment strategies and associated molecular testing technologies.

Rising research and development investment is also accelerating innovation across the CRISPR fluorescence assays industry. Companies and research institutions are working to improve assay sensitivity, detection accuracy, scalability, and genetic analysis capabilities. These initiatives are supporting new applications in molecular diagnostics, targeted therapeutic development, pathogen testing, and biomarker discovery. In the United Kingdom, government net expenditure on research and development increased by 8.2%, rising from £16.1 billion ($20.45 billion) in 2022 to £17.4 billion ($22.1 billion) in 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In December 2024, OraSure Technologies Inc. acquired Sherlock Biosciences Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand OraSure's infectious disease testing portfolio through the integration of Sherlock's CRISPR-Cas13 diagnostic platforms and fluorescence-based CRISPR detection technology. The acquisition is expected to support the development of next-generation molecular diagnostics and strengthen capabilities in rapid infectious disease detection.

North America was the largest regional market for CRISPR fluorescence assays in 2025, supported by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong research funding, and broad adoption of molecular diagnostic technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Kits; Reagents; Instruments; Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Cas9-Based Fluorescence Assays; Cas12-Based Fluorescence Assays; Cas13-Based Assays; Other Technologies

3) By Detection: Fluorescence-Based; Lateral Flow

4) By Application: Gene Editing; Diagnostics; Drug Discovery; Other Applications

5) By End-User: Academic and Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Clinical Laboratories; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Kits: Detection Kits; Editing Kits; Multiplex Kits

2) By Reagents: Cas Enzymes; Buffers and Solutions; Probes and Reporters

3) By Instruments: Fluorescence Readers; Real-Time PCR Instruments; Microplate Readers

4) By Other Product Types: Consumables; Accessories; Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

