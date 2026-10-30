Top real estate agent in Manhattan, NY, Michael J. Franco leads RealTrends' 2026 No. 1 Manhattan small team by sales sides.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With 824 career transactions, 18 years of experience, and a 121-review five-star record, Principal agent Michael J. Franco has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Manhattan, NY. That standing in the local market was formally recognized when his group, the Michael J. Franco Team at Compass, was named the 2026 RealTrends Verified: #1 Small Team by Sales Sides in Manhattan.What Did RealTrends Recognize Michael J. Franco For?The Michael J. Franco Team at Compass earned the No. 1 ranking among small teams in Manhattan by sales sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. The recognition reflects the team's record of closed residential transactions.The team also placed among the top 15 in New York City for sales sides and among the top 35 in New York State for sales volume, earning recognition for both transaction activity and the total value of properties sold.“Being ranked No. 1 in Manhattan is a proud moment for our team,” says Franco.“Every closing represents a client who trusted us with an important decision. That trust is what makes this recognition meaningful.”What Makes Michael J. Franco the Top Real Estate Agent in Manhattan, NY?Leading the Michael J. Franco Team out of the Compass Headquarters on Fifth Avenue, Franco structures his service around detailed market analysis.Serving Manhattan, NY, and the surrounding areas, he manages complex property transactions by prioritizing accurate pricing, logical timelines, and objective data. His portfolio includes a track record of moving properties efficiently, maintaining an average of 40 days on the market for his listings and securing a 95 percent list-to-sale ratio."Managing co-ops and condos requires precision and a clear understanding of neighborhood nuances," says Franco. "We coordinate every detail so our clients can make objective decisions without the usual anxiety."This methodology is reflected in his earned client record. One client, Steve S., credited Franco with finding a qualified buyer for his Chelsea loft on the very first day of showings by establishing an accurate, well-researched price rather than overpricing to win the listing.The client noted that Franco's professional preparation and local connections took the stress out of selling a home after nearly 20 years of ownership.Experience Proof Points:- Closed $1.56 billion in career sales volume- Managed 824 career transactions over 18 years- Maintains an average of 40 days on market for property listings- Averages a 95 percent list-to-sale ratio on local listings- Ranked among the Top 15 Real Estate Professionals in Manhattan- Ranked among the Top 100 Real Estate Professionals in the United States- Named among the Top-Producing Teams at Compass New YorkWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Manhattan Buyers and Sellers?Partnering with a verified top-producing agent provides a distinct advantage, as an active team leader sees more listing activity, negotiation patterns, and inspection outcomes than the average agent.According to the most recent local market data, Manhattan currently holds 6.1 months of supply with roughly 5,660 active listings. This indicates a balanced but slightly buyer-leaning market, where purchasers have time to evaluate their options and review property histories.However, with the median sale price sitting at about $1.33 million and roughly 14 percent of homes still selling above their asking price, sellers who price accurately from day one can still attract strong offers.Buyers should rely on an active top-producing agent to identify true value and negotiate effectively, while sellers need an experienced team to ensure their property stands out amid the deep inventory.Who Is Michael J. Franco?Michael J. Franco is a Principal agent at Compass, where he directs the operations of the Michael J. Franco Team. Operating out of the brokerage's Fifth Avenue headquarters, he provides comprehensive representation for buyers and sellers across the local area.Recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, Franco anchors his practice on providing straightforward, data-driven counsel to ensure clients understand every phase of their transaction. His approach centers on translating complex market indicators into actionable steps for buyers and sellers alike.Buying or selling in Manhattan, NY? Reach Michael J. Franco at Compass at 917-817-4122.

Michael J. Franco

Michael J. Franco

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Top Real Estate Agent in Manhattan, NY, Michael J. Franco Leads Team to #1 RealTrends Ranking for Sales Sides News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 30, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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