COAX Software Named Among Top Mobile App Development Companies In Ukraine By Goodfirms

GoodFirms ranks COAX Software among Top Mobile App Development Companies in Ukraine. This highlights its accessible apps for travel, transport, and logistics.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- COAX Software, a custom travel app development company, has been included in GoodFirms' list of the Top Mobile App Development Companies in Ukraine. This B2B research and reviews platform compiles its listings after evaluating companies' portfolios, feedback, and track record.

The listing recognizes COAX Software for building mobile apps that keep working in the field: with no cellular signal, on connected hardware, and for users who rely on assistive technology. Over more than 15 years, COAX Software has shipped 100+ projects in travel, transport, and logistics from its US headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois, and its delivery center in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.

The full GoodFirms listing is available here:

What Defined COAX Software to Be Among The Top Mobile App Development Companies?

COAX builds mobile apps for the conditions that break ordinary ones: drivers on rural roads, travelers between connections, and staff scanning tickets at a bus door. Its mobile practice rests on three capabilities.

- Offline-first architecture. Apps store data locally, keep core functions running without a network, and sync once a connection returns. For transport and travel clients, this means tickets scan, itineraries load, and maps work where coverage drops.

- Hardware and IoT integration. COAX Software connects mobile apps to GPS trackers, QR scanners, and sensor-equipped devices, including electronic scoring vests for martial arts.

- Accessibility by design. The team builds screen reader support into the mobile code and tests apps with assistive technology, helping clients meet EU accessibility requirements.

Clients can choose native iOS (Swift) or Android (Kotlin), or cross-platform builds in React Native and Flutter. COAX Software weighs each product's performance demands against its speed-to-market goals before recommending a stack. The team covers the full cycle: product discovery, UX and UI design, mobile and backend development, QA, and post-release support.

Cases That Earned the Top Mobile App Development Company Ranking

- GrandBus and DrivenBus. Driver apps scan QR tickets in 3.2 seconds and stay accurate with zero cellular signal. The driver app broadcasts GPS location every 10 seconds.

- DriveIQ AI. A hands-free voice coach flags speeding, idling, and road hazards for drivers. The platform helped cut driver turnover by 22% and delivers ETA predictions with 89% accuracy.

- ARRIVAL. A React Native travel app for an Australian creator brand with 2M+ followers. It syncs with the Nezasa B2B API and keeps itineraries available offline.

- DrivenPeople. A native iOS and Android app that matches UK drivers with jobs, tracks shifts, and supports group chat.

- Road & Rally. A navigation app that keeps a whole caravan on one route, with Mapbox turn-by-turn directions for every driver and offline map caching for rural stretches.

- Armor 2020. An iOS and Android app connected to electronic scoring vests. It tracks impacts live, records video with animated overlays, and supports in-app purchases.

Proven quality and security

COAX Software holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, which cover how it manages delivery quality and protects client data. Its team includes AWS Certified Solutions Architects and Professional Scrum Masters. Clients rate COAX Software 4.9 out of 5 on Clutch, citing responsiveness, problem-solving, and delivery within budget.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a B2B research and reviews platform that helps businesses find and compare software development, mobile app development, and IT service providers. Its listings are based on independent research and verified client reviews.

About COAX Software

COAX Software is a mobile app development company based in Northbrook, Illinois. It runs a delivery center in Ukraine. The company started in 2010 and has shipped 100+ travel, transport, and logistics projects. Its work includes offline-first apps, IoT links, and accessibility compliance.



Serhii Danyliuk

COAX Software

+1 773-644-8871

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COAX Software named among Top Mobile App Development Companies in Ukraine by GoodFirms News Provided By COAX Software October 30, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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