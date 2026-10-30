J&K LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Security Preparedness, Directs Close Coordination

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan here to assess the prevailing security situation and preparedness across the Union Territory.

All Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police attended the meeting, during which the overall security scenario and the preparedness of the district administration and police machinery to tackle emerging challenges were reviewed.

Officials said the meeting focused on assessing the security situation in different districts and strengthening coordination between the civil administration and police authorities to ensure effective security management across Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior officials briefed the Lt Governor on the prevailing situation, security-related developments and the preparedness measures undertaken in their respective districts.

The review meeting is part of the administration's efforts to maintain close surveillance of the security situation in the Union Territory and ensure that the district-level administrative and police machinery remains prepared to respond to emerging challenges.

Under the constitutional and legal framework governing the Union Territory, law and order, police, public order and security fall directly under the jurisdiction of the Lt Governor and the Central government rather than the elected Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, excludes matters relating to public order and police from the legislative and executive powers of the elected Assembly.

Subsequent amendments to the Transaction of Business Rules under the Act have further defined the Lt Governor's administrative control and decision-making authority over the police, prisons, prosecution and forensic science departments.

Postings, transfers and service-related matters concerning All India Services officers, including IAS and IPS officers involved in the administrative and security apparatus, also fall within the Lt Governor's domain.

Similarly, proposals concerning the appointment of the Advocate General and law officers, along with decisions on prosecution sanctions and legal appeals, require the Lt Governor's concurrence and approval.

Security management, counter-terrorism operations, and action against terror networks remain among the principal responsibilities of the Lt Governor-led administration, working in coordination with central security agencies.