Air India, Air India Express Suspend Saudi Flights Until November 14

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from three Saudi Arabian cities namely, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14, citing the prevailing situation in the region.

To address disruption for passengers with existing bookings, both carriers are offering a one-time complimentary rebooking option or a full refund on cancellation.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30, 2026, for travel scheduled up to November 14 can reschedule their journeys for travel up to November 29, subject to seat availability, the airlines said.

Air India said eligible customers can rebook travel to or from any operational Air India destination in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

The airlines advised affected customers to contact their respective customer service teams or visit their city booking offices for assistance with rebooking and refund requests. Alternatively they can also contact the airlines' call centres using contact details on the official website.

The suspension comes amid continued attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including on airports in Riyadh and Dammam. One Indian was killed and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport, while another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier this month said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia continue to be actively engaged with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims who are stuck in the country.

Hundreds of stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India from Saudi Arabia over the past month and over 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims have also travelled back to India.

-IANS

aar/pk