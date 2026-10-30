New Azerbaijan Party Re-Elects Audit Commission Chairperson And Deputy
The election of the commission's chairperson and deputy chairperson was on the agenda of the meeting held today.
Members of the Audit Commission, elected at the NAP's 8th Congress, nominated Sevinj Huseynova for the position of chairperson and Nizami Safarov for the position of deputy chairperson.
Following the vote, both candidates were elected to their respective positions.
Sevinj Huseynova also chaired the Audit Commission formed after the NAP's 7th Congress, with Nizami Safarov serving as deputy chairperson.
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