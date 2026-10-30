Africa Battery Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Falling Li-Ion Costs And Off-Grid Storage Propel A USD 4.85 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falling lithium-ion costs, solar-plus-storage growth and local manufacturing boost ROI through lower ownership costs, higher uptime and shorter supply chains.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa Battery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Battery Market to Reach USD 4.85 Billion by 2031 as Energy Storage Demand Accelerates

The Africa battery market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.81 billion in 2026 to USD 4.85 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.55% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by declining lithium-ion battery prices, expanding renewable energy capacity, off-grid electrification initiatives, and rising demand across automotive, industrial, telecom, and portable applications.

Declining Lithium-Ion Prices Improve Battery Economics

Lower lithium-ion battery prices are strengthening the commercial case for energy storage across Africa. Global battery pack prices declined to USD 115 per kWh in 2024, while prices in China fell to USD 94 per kWh. These reductions have enabled battery systems to compete more effectively with diesel generators used at telecom towers and microgrids.

Major telecom operators, including MTN and Airtel, are retrofitting sites with lithium-ion systems capable of operating for up to 10 years. These installations can reduce total ownership costs by approximately 30% while limiting maintenance visits and improving site reliability. Utilities in South Africa and Egypt are also combining multi-hour battery storage with solar generation. The 540 MW Kenhardt project, which incorporates 1,140 MWh of battery capacity, demonstrates the role of storage in supplying electricity during evening demand peaks.

Battery component manufacturing investments in Morocco are expected to further reduce supply-chain expenses. New Chinese cathode and anode facilities could shorten delivery times, strengthen regional availability, and support more competitive battery pricing.

Off-Grid Solar and Battery Storage Deployments Expand

Off-grid solar-plus-storage microgrids are gaining momentum in areas where conventional grid expansion remains costly or impractical. Ethiopia aims to achieve 35% off-grid electrification by 2030, using solar installations supported by 4-8 hour battery reserves. Egypt, Botswana, and Zambia are pursuing similar approaches, supported by financing from multilateral institutions that increasingly recognize the long-term revenue potential of energy storage projects.

Telecom operators and agricultural cold-chain businesses are also investing in battery storage to improve uptime and protect temperature-sensitive products. These operational benefits can offset higher initial costs while contributing to rural electrification, business continuity, and broader economic development.

Raw-Material Constraints Remain a Market Challenge

Despite positive demand trends, raw-material supply bottlenecks continue to affect battery production and pricing. The Democratic Republic of the Congo's 30% processing rule has delayed cobalt shipments by 4-6 weeks and increased landed costs for Asian buyers by approximately 12%. Zimbabwe's limited rail capacity has raised lithium transportation expenses, while manganese producers in South Africa increasingly rely on road transport because of unreliable rail services.

Artisanal cobalt, which accounts for roughly 20% of global supply, also faces compliance uncertainty under European Union due diligence requirements. This creates legal, sourcing, and reputational risks for battery manufacturers and buyers. Additional market constraints include counterfeit and low-quality battery imports, while government incentives for local manufacturing and the rapid electrification of two-/three-wheelers are expected to support future growth.

Secondary Batteries Lead Africa Battery Market Growth

Secondary batteries generated 86.5% of market revenue in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%. Their lower lifetime costs and rechargeability make them attractive for automotive and industrial applications, while lithium-ion technology continues to replace lead-acid batteries in high-cycle uses. Revenue from secondary battery chemistries is projected to exceed USD 4 billion by 2031, with lithium-ion products capturing most of the growth.

Primary batteries retained a 13.5% share in 2025, largely because of demand from low-drain devices. However, their market share is expected to decline as extended producer responsibility fees increase in Kenya and South Africa. Lead recyclers such as First National Battery recover 96% of materials, but limited lithium-ion recycling capacity presents a significant regional investment opportunity. Gotion's planned Moroccan facility is also expected to shorten delivery schedules, reduce exposure to currency fluctuations, and accelerate the shift toward rechargeable batteries across Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Declining lithium-ion prices

4.2.2 Surge in off-grid solar + BESS deployments

4.2.3 Government incentives for local battery manufacturing

4.2.4 Rapid electrification of two-/three-wheelers

4.2.5 Telecom-tower retrofit cycle

4.2.6 Chinese-backed lithium-processing build-out

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw-material supply bottlenecks

4.3.2 Patchy grid & charging infrastructure

4.3.3 Counterfeit/low-quality battery influx

4.3.4 Policy fragmentation & weak enforcement

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Battery Type

5.1.1 Primary Batteries

5.1.2 Secondary Batteries

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Lead-acid

5.2.2 Li-ion

5.2.3 Nickel-metal hydride

5.2.4 Nickel-cadmium

5.2.5 Sodium-sulfur

5.2.6 Solid-state

5.2.7 Flow Battery

5.2.8 Emerging chemistries

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Automotive (HEV, PHEV, and EV)

5.3.2 Industrial (Motive, Stationary (Telecom, UPS, ESS), etc.)

5.3.3 Portable (Consumer Electronics, etc.)

5.3.4 Power Tools

5.3.5 SLI

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 South Africa

5.4.2 Egypt

5.4.3 Kenya

5.4.4 Nigeria

5.4.5 Morocco

5.4.6 Ethiopia

5.4.7 Rest of Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 CATL

6.4.2 BYD Co. Ltd.

6.4.3 Panasonic Energy

6.4.4 Duracell Inc.

6.4.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.

6.4.6 Exide Industries Ltd.

6.4.7 First National Battery (Metair)

6.4.8 Solar MD

6.4.9 Uganda Batteries Ltd.

6.4.10 Chloride Exide Kenya Ltd.

6.4.11 Luminous Power Technologies

6.4.12 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

6.4.13 East Penn Manufacturing

6.4.14 EnerSys

6.4.15 GS Yuasa Corp.

6.4.16 Gotion High-Tech

6.4.17 BSL Battery

6.4.18 Felicity Solar

6.4.19 Orbit Batteries

6.4.20 Saft (TotalEnergies)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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