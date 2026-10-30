Cleanfarms Reports Record-Setting Collections For Canadian Agricultural Plastics Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent data from Cleanfarms shows that 2025 was a record-breaking year for recovery of agricultural plastics across Canada in terms of collection rates achieved in key program areas for the organization.

These collection rates reflect a three-year national average of the volume of materials Cleanfarms collected, compared to the volume of those materials sold in into market. The collection rate data is vital in measuring program success and program participation over time, and helps identify opportunities for additional support.

Across Cleanfarms programs, under 23L and bulk-sized containers achieved three-year average collection rates of 88% and 63% respectively. Those are record-breaking achievements for the organization, and the small container collection rate is one of the highest in the world for crop input containers. Overall in 2025, farmers brought in over 11.8 million kg of ag plastics to Cleanfarms collection sites for recycling.

“Circular Economy Month, held every October across Canada, is a fitting time to highlight these recovery rates achieved in 2025,” says Cleanfarms Executive Director Shane Hedderson.“It shows the power of incremental change in the area of agricultural producer responsibility: year by year across the value chain throughout Canadian agriculture, we're helping build a better future together.”

Learn more in our 2025 Annual Report about how Cleanfarms leadership and the dedication of Cleanfarms members, partners and Canadian farmers to promoting a circular economy contributes to environmental health and wellbeing in Canadian agriculture.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Media contact:

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications (and Media)

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(647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at