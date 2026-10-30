Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Automation, And CRISPR Fuel 12.84% CAGR, Driving The Market To USD 37.05 Billion By 2032
Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plant biotechnology equipment market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the technologies, demand drivers, regional priorities, and strategic developments shaping the industry. The market is projected to reach USD 17.91 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 12.84% to USD 37.05 billion by 2032. Its insights support strategic planning by highlighting emerging applications, investment priorities, and geographic opportunities.
Market Overview
Plant biotechnology equipment enables the development, propagation, analysis, and controlled production of improved plant materials. The market encompasses laboratory instruments, tissue-culture systems, controlled-environment hardware, analytical platforms, and process equipment used by research institutions, universities, agricultural enterprises, and biotechnology organizations.
Growth is being driven by food security initiatives, crop improvement programs, resource-efficiency targets, and demand for reproducible biological workflows.
Automation, Biosecurity, and Sustainability Trends
Plant biotechnology workflows are transitioning from labor-intensive processes to integrated, automated, and traceable systems. Key purchasing priorities include:
- Standardized sample handling and environmental control Contamination prevention and digital documentation Validated sterilization, containment, and access controls Lower water and energy consumption Reduced consumable use and modular equipment design Improved lifecycle management and quality assurance
Understanding these priorities enables equipment providers and investors to align product development with evolving laboratory requirements while reducing operational and compliance risks.
Artificial Intelligence and Connected Equipment
Artificial intelligence is increasing equipment value through image-based phenotyping, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, automated classification, and optimized growth conditions. Machine-learning platforms can connect sensor readings with experimental outcomes to identify relationships among genotype, environment, and treatment variables.
Effective adoption requires reliable instrumentation, interoperable data architectures, representative training datasets, human oversight, and documented validation. AI is therefore expected to complement laboratory expertise rather than replace it, particularly where biological variability and regulatory accountability are significant.
Regional Market Insights
- North America: Advanced research infrastructure, automation, controlled environments, and data-intensive crop science. Europe: Sustainability, traceability, biosafety, and harmonized research practices. Asia-Pacific: Expanding biotechnology capacity and demand for scalable equipment across large agricultural systems. Latin America: Crop productivity, propagation, disease management, and export-oriented agriculture. Middle East: Water efficiency, protected cultivation, and climate-resilient production. Africa: Accessible crop-improvement platforms, seed quality, local capacity building, and infrastructure-appropriate technologies.
These comparisons provide a practical foundation for market-entry planning, regional portfolio positioning, and partnership development.
Economic Group and Country Priorities
ASEAN markets emphasize tropical crops, food resilience, and adaptable systems, while BRICS economies present opportunities to expand domestic equipment ecosystems. The European Union prioritizes common standards and sustainability; G7 markets favor high-throughput experimentation and advanced analytics; and GCC countries focus on controlled environments, water conservation, and food security.
Country-level needs also vary. Australia and Canada emphasize climate adaptation and biosecurity, while Brazil, India, and Mexico prioritize scalable crop improvement and propagation. China continues to expand agricultural biotechnology and domestic scientific infrastructure. Japan and South Korea favor precision automation and advanced sensing. European markets combine established research capabilities with sustainability and regulatory alignment, while the United Kingdom and United States remain prominent centers for advanced plant science and data integration.
Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders
- Develop modular platforms for research, propagation, and controlled production. Prioritize interoperability, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, and contamination control. Adapt solutions to regional water, energy, skills, and maintenance constraints. Strengthen partnerships with researchers, growers, and biotechnology organizations. Validate AI capabilities through explainable outputs and data-quality safeguards. Measure uptime, reproducibility, resource consumption, and biological outcomes.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The market is forecast to reach USD 37.05 billion by 2032. Automation, sustainability, biosecurity, and AI are central growth themes. Regional differences create distinct product, partnership, and market-entry opportunities. Flexible, validated, and data-ready platforms are best positioned for long-term demand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Instrument Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bioreactors
7.2.1. Single Use
7.2.2. Stainless Steel
7.3. DNA Sequencers
7.3.1. Next Generation Sequencing
7.3.2. Sanger Sequencing
7.4. Microarray Systems
7.4.1. Gene Expression
7.4.2. SNP Analysis
7.5. PCR Systems
8. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. CRISPR Tools
8.2.1. Plasmid Delivery
8.2.2. Ribonucleoprotein
8.3. Next Generation Sequencing
8.4. PCR Technology
9. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Workflow Stage
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Analysis
9.2.1. Bioinformatics
9.2.2. Data Visualization
9.3. Sample Preparation
9.3.1. DNA Extraction
9.3.2. Library Preparation
9.4. Synthesis
9.4.1. Gene Synthesis
9.4.2. Oligo Synthesis
10. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Gene Editing
10.3. Genetic Analysis
10.3.1. Expression Analysis
10.3.2. Genotyping
10.4. Phenotyping
10.4.1. Image Analysis
10.4.2. Sensor Based
10.5. Tissue Culture
10.5.1. Callus Culture
10.5.2. Protoplast Culture
11. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Institutions
11.2.1. Research Centers
11.2.2. Universities
11.3. Biotech Companies
11.3.1. Agri Biotech
11.3.2. Pharma Biotech
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Pharma Companies
12. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
16.2. Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.
16.3. Danaher Corporation
16.4. Evogene Ltd.
16.5. Heinz Walz GmbH
16.6. Illumina, Inc.
16.7. KeyGene N.V.
16.8. LabRepCo, LLC
16.9. LemnaTec GmbH
16.10. LGC Limited
16.11. Microsil India Pvt. Ltd.
16.12. Narang Scientific Works Pvt. Ltd.
16.13. Neu-tec Group Inc.
16.14. PhytoTech Labs
16.15. PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o.
16.16. Qubit Systems Inc.
16.17. S.K. APPLIANCES
16.18. Tecan Group AG
16.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17. Key Experts
LIST OF FIGURES [21]
LIST OF TABLES [342]
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