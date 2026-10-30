Global Multiomics Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Single-Cell Analysis, And Precision Medicine Propel 12.50% CAGR Toward USD 5.98 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize multiomics ROI through targeted study design, interoperable data systems, validated AI, standardized workflows, secure governance, and strategic research partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multiomics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiomics market research report provides strategic insight into a sector projected to grow from USD 2.93 billion in 2026 to USD 5.98 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 12.50%. It examines the technologies, analytical capabilities, regional conditions, and governance requirements shaping adoption across research and healthcare.

Integrating Biological Data for Deeper Insight

Multiomics combines multiple biological layers to create a more comprehensive view of disease mechanisms, biological variation, therapeutic response, and patient characteristics. Key data categories include:



Genomics and epigenomics

Transcriptomics and proteomics

Metabolomics Clinical and phenotypic data

Market development is influenced by sequencing and mass-spectrometry capabilities, computational infrastructure, data standards, analytical expertise, and access to well-annotated samples. These insights support strategic planning by clarifying which capabilities are essential for scalable and clinically relevant programs.

Transition Toward Integrated Biology

Research is shifting from isolated molecular measurements to workflows connecting multiomics profiles with clinical records, imaging, longitudinal observations, and functional experiments. This transition increases demand for interoperable data models, standardized sample handling, reproducible pipelines, and methods that distinguish biological signals from technical variation.

Spatial and single-cell technologies are also transforming study design by adding cellular and location-specific context. Meanwhile, laboratory automation is improving the management of complex, multi-step workflows.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly applied to:



Harmonize heterogeneous datasets

Identify molecular patterns and classify cell states

Prioritize candidate biomarkers

Reduce data dimensionality Support hypothesis generation

Effective implementation depends on representative training data, rigorous validation, transparent performance measures, and careful management of batch effects. Understanding these requirements enables organizations to mitigate analytical and regulatory risks while evaluating AI-enabled solutions. AI should remain an analytical aid rather than a substitute for experimental confirmation, clinical judgment, or responsible data governance.

Regional Market Landscape



North America: Advanced research infrastructure, extensive clinical data resources, and established translational programs support adoption.

Europe: Cross-border collaboration, privacy protection, interoperable systems, and harmonized research practices are central priorities.

Asia-Pacific: Strong sequencing capacity, expanding biomedical investment, and diverse population resources create growth opportunities, although interoperability varies.

Latin America: Academic networks and public-health research are strengthening capacity, while infrastructure and sample access remain important considerations.

Middle East: National initiatives are accelerating investment in genomics, precision medicine, and coordinated health data. Africa: Population diversity and urgent health applications offer significant research value, alongside constraints in funding, infrastructure, and specialist expertise.

Regional comparisons provide a practical basis for identifying partnership opportunities and refining market-entry strategies according to local infrastructure, regulation, and data access.

Economic, Political, and Country-Level Dynamics

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO-aligned markets demonstrate differing levels of research maturity, standardization, and data governance. Collaboration opportunities depend on interoperable infrastructure and appropriate controls for sensitive biological information.

Major national markets-including the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and leading European countries-offer distinct combinations of scientific capacity, population diversity, healthcare integration, and regulatory oversight.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Define clear biological or clinical objectives before selecting omics layers.

Standardize sample workflows and quality-control procedures.

Invest in interoperable architecture and secure computing.

Build multidisciplinary teams spanning biology, statistics, informatics, and clinical practice.

Validate findings across independent cohorts.

Establish governance for consent, privacy, secondary use, and equitable representation. Develop partnerships with hospitals, research institutions, and public-health programs.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 5.98 billion by 2032 at a 12.50% CAGR.

Integrated, spatial, and single-cell workflows are expanding the scope of multiomics research.

AI is accelerating analysis, but validation and governance remain critical.

Regional opportunities vary according to infrastructure, regulation, and data availability. Interoperability, rigorous study design, secure systems, and responsible analytics are central to competitive positioning.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Multiomics Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumables

7.3. Instruments

7.4. Software and Services

7.4.1. Services

7.4.1.1. Data Analysis

7.4.1.2. Sample Preparation

7.4.2. Software

8. Multiomics Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Mass Spectrometry

8.3. Microarrays

8.4. qPCR

8.5. Sequencing

8.5.1. Next Generation Sequencing

8.5.2. Sanger Sequencing

9. Multiomics Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Agriculture and Food Testing

9.3. Biomarker Discovery

9.4. Clinical Diagnostics

9.5. Drug Discovery and Development

9.6. Personalized Medicine

10. Multiomics Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Academic and Research Institutes

10.3. Contract Research Organizations

10.4. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

10.5. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11. Multiomics Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Multiomics Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Multiomics Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.

15.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.3. Berkeley Lights, Inc.

15.4. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

15.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.6. Bio-Techne Corporation

15.7. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

15.8. Danaher Corporation

15.9. Dolomite Bio

15.10. EpiCypher, Inc.

15.11. Illumina, Inc.

15.12. NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc.

15.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

15.14. Olink Proteomics AB

15.15. QIAGEN N.V.

15.16. Shimadzu Corporation

15.17. Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH

15.18. Standard BioTools Inc.

15.19. Takara Bio Inc.

15.20. Tempus AI, Inc.

15.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [293]

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