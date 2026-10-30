The Fertility Class Announces Medical And Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Katherine VanHise, Medical Advisor, and Dr. Carmen Messerlian, Scientific Advisor, join The Fertility Class's advisory board.

OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Katherine VanHise and reproductive epidemiologist Dr. Carmen Messerlian join as Medical and Scientific Advisors.

- Dr. Carmen Messerlian, Scientific AdvisorNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fertility Class, an online movement program developed specifically for reproductive health and fertility, today announced the formation of its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. Katherine VanHise, MD, an OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinologist at HRC Fertility in Beverly Hills, joins as Medical Advisor, and Carmen Messerlian, PhD, MSc, a reproductive and environmental epidemiologist and founder and CEO of Vie Science, joins as Scientific Advisor.The appointments bring complementary clinical and scientific expertise to an area of women's health that often receives limited practical attention: how to approach movement while trying to conceive and across different stages of the reproductive journey.“We built The Fertility Class because movement has an important place in women's health, yet there has been very little movement programming created specifically with reproductive health and fertility in mind,” said Zsofia Jamieson and Marta Han, co-founders of The Fertility Class.“We've developed our program to give women a structured way to approach movement throughout their reproductive journey. Carmen and Katherine bring complementary scientific and clinical perspectives that will help shape the next stage of our work.”As Medical Advisor, Dr. VanHise will review The Fertility Class's program content and advise on its specialized movement programming for cycle health and fertility, including adaptations for different stages of fertility treatment.“My patients often ask how to adapt their exercise routines while trying to conceive, undergoing fertility treatment such as egg freezing, IUI or IVF, and during early pregnancy. They want to know what's safe and what types of movement can best support them at each stage. I'm excited to support what The Fertility Class is building and bring my perspective as an OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinologist to this work,” said Dr. VanHise.As Scientific Advisor, Dr. Messerlian will help shape The Fertility Class's scientific direction, including evidence development and opportunities for research related to movement and reproductive health.“The Fertility Class has developed a specialized approach to movement for reproductive health and fertility. I'm pleased to support the team as they continue to develop this work, bring a scientific perspective to the program, and explore opportunities to generate data and research in this area,” said Dr. Messerlian.Dr. Katherine VanHise is an obstetrician-gynecologist and reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist who completed her OB-GYN residency and REI fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Her research interests include polycystic ovary syndrome, reproductive immunology and fertility preservation. She has published first-author research in journals including Fertility and Sterility and The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.Dr. Carmen Messerlian is a reproductive and environmental epidemiologist and the founder and CEO of Vie Science. She previously served on the faculty of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with a joint appointment in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she founded and directed the Scientific Early Life Environmental Health and Development (SEED) Program. Her research examines how environmental exposures and lifestyle factors affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes. She has authored more than 100 scientific papers, peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, and is an adjunct professor at McGill University.About The Fertility ClassThe Fertility Class is an online movement platform focused on an often-overlooked pillar of women's reproductive health: the role movement can play in supporting cycle health and fertility. Its approach is rooted in the Aviva Method, a therapeutic movement system developed in the 1960s to support menstrual and reproductive health through structured exercise sequences. Drawing on more than 25 years of combined teaching experience, co-founders Zsofia Jamieson and Marta Han have built on this foundation to develop a specialized digital program that brings together cycle-aligned classes, personalized practice guidance and pathways for different stages of fertility treatment. Today, the platform serves members in 17 countries, is HSA/FSA eligible, and is building relationships with clinicians and researchers to further explore the role of movement in reproductive health.

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The Fertility Class Announces Medical and Scientific Advisory Board News Provided By THE FERTILITY CLASS October 30, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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