Award-Winning Author Dom Leroux Challenges Audiences To Stop Waiting For Opportunity In Powerful Tedx Talk

Dom LeRoux Award-Winning Author and TEDx Speaker

Through personal stories, humor, and an onstage demonstration, Dom LeRoux challenges how we think about opportunity ahead of his November 14 book launch.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if opportunity begins long before a door ever opens?On October 17, award-winning author and e-commerce executive Dom LeRoux took the TEDx Oconomowoc stage in Wisconsin to challenge a familiar belief: that we must wait for the right person, the right break or the right moment before we can begin. His message offered another starting point-create value first, build trust, develop genuine relationships and take action to create the conditions in which opportunity may emerge.At the Oconomowoc Arts Center, LeRoux brought that idea to life through stories of friendship, unexpected opportunity and his relationship with his father. The audience laughed and shared emotional moments as he physically rearranged four words on a whiteboard-Opportunity, Relationship, Trust and Create Value-revealing a new sequence: Create Value First → Build Trust → Grow Relationships → Opportunities Emerge. The demonstration turned an abstract idea into an immediate invitation: stop waiting for opportunity to knock and begin contributing, preparing and connecting today.At the heart of the talk is a distinction that makes the message both empowering and grounded: no one can guarantee an opportunity or control when it arrives. But everyone can influence what happens before it does-through purposeful contribution, preparation, trust and relationships.For LeRoux, Create Value First is not a networking tactic or a promise that kindness will be rewarded. It means contributing intentionally and consistently without keeping score. His years of leading e-commerce growth have reinforced the value of trust before transactions, but the message reaches far beyond business. Originally from Montreal, he is also the author of The Corporate Gifting Playbook, recognized by the International Impact Book Awards earlier in 2026.FROM THE TEDx STAGE TO A NEW BOOKLeRoux's upcoming book, We Have Opportunity Backwards, expands the idea into a practical and deeply personal challenge for readers: move from waiting to participating. Through stories, reflection and action, it invites readers to stop asking,“Who can create an opportunity for me?” and start asking,“Who can I create value for today?” The aim is not to promise an outcome, but to help people recognize the influence they already have over the conditions that can make meaningful opportunities possible-in business, relationships and life.The book is planned to launch on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Times Square during the Foureva Media NYC VIP Brand Retreat, November 12–15, hosted by Jamar Jones and Foureva Media in New York City. The retreat brings together entrepreneurs and professionals for brand strategy, creative content, a billboard experience and networking.Book information:Event information:Just a week before TEDx, LeRoux was named one of three Rising Star Award recipients at the International Impact Book Awards' Hollywood Author of the Year gala, joining a celebration that also honored Rich Dad Poor Dad co-author Sharon Lechter with its Lifetime Impact Award.“We spend so much of our lives waiting for opportunity to knock. But what if we've had it backwards all along? Standing on that TEDx stage, sharing laughter and tears with the audience, reminded me why this message matters. We don't have to wait for the door to open before we begin. We can create value today, build trust, develop meaningful relationships, and take the first step toward possibilities we cannot yet imagine.””ABOUT DOM LEROUXDom LeRoux is an award-winning author, TEDx speaker and e-commerce growth executive based in Clearwater, Florida. He has helped scale eight- and nine-figure businesses and has served as a Panel Advisor to USF's Muma College of Business. Through his writing and speaking, he challenges people to stop waiting for opportunities to arrive and instead create value, build trust, strengthen relationships and take intentional action before the door opens.Website:Upcoming book:TEDx event:International Impact Book Awards' Hollywood Author of the Year:MEDIA CONTACTDom LeRoux | Clearwater, FloridaInterviews and high-resolution event photographs can be found here:

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Dom LeRoux | Less than 48 hours before very first TEDx Talk

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Award-Winning Author Dom LeRoux Challenges Audiences to Stop Waiting for Opportunity in Powerful TEDx Talk News Provided By Dom LeRoux October 30, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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