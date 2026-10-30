UP: DRI Busts Clandestine Drug-Making Lab In Jalaun, Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illicit synthetic drug manufacturing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory operating in a remote village in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, seized over 1,000 kg of drugs, precursor chemicals and arrested two accused, an official said on Friday.

The operation undertaken on Thursday led to the seizure of 1,100 kg of drugs and precursor chemicals, along with manufacturing equipment, the DRI official said in a statement.

Acting on specific intelligence, a large team of DRI officers, with operational assistance from UP ATS, launched a coordinated operation at the suspected premises in the early hours, the statement said.

The search of the premises revealed a well-established and functional laboratory for the manufacture of synthetic drugs, resulting in a huge seizure of 184 kg of semi-prepared drugs, along with around 582 kg of precursor chemicals and associated equipment used in the manufacturing process, said the DRI.

In swift follow-up action, searches at the residential premises of the accused led to the recovery of around 15.4 kg of finished methaqualone, along with around 153 kg of chemicals and a machine used in the manufacturing process, it said.

A further search at the premises of another accused resulted in another huge seizure of around 168 kg of precursor chemicals. Two persons associated with the clandestine manufacturing facility were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985.

The recovery of huge quantities of finished drugs, semi-prepared material, precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment indicates the existence of an organised illicit drug manufacturing operation, it said.

The operation has dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug manufacturing ecosystem by dismantling a large clandestine production facility, removing substantial quantities of drugs and precursor chemicals from the illicit supply chain, and preventing the manufacture of further quantities of synthetic drugs, said the central agency.

The DRI remains committed to dismantling clandestine drug manufacturing networks and disrupting the supply chains that sustain illicit drug production, to combat the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the statement said.