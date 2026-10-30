TSX Aims For Positive End To Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto were hoping to end the week on an upbeat.
The TSX doffed 16.06 points to finish Thursday at 36,249.03.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.13 cents to 71.63 cents U.S. Futures were not available at broadcast time.
Economically speaking, Statistics Canada reported gross domestic product essentially unchanged in August, for a second consecutive month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regressed 12.36 points, or 1.5%, Thursday to 826.64.
ON WALLSTREET
Futures tied to the NASDAQ dropped early Friday after Amazon and Intel shares slid following the companies' latest quarterly results.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials added 62 points, or 0.1%, early Friday to 52,574.
Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 81.75 points, or 1.1%, to 7,672.75
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite caved 734 points, or 2.5%, at 28,828.
Amazon shares lost 6% in extended trading after the company reported earnings and revenue for the third quarter that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
The company also posted negative free cash flow of $42.4 billion and maintained its 2026 capital expenditures forecast for $220 billion.
Intel slid 21% after issuing a weak outlook for the current quarter, pointing to a slowdown in PCs.
Revenue in the company's client computing and physical artificial intelligence group declined 5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.1 billion.
Sandisk also fell in extended trading, down 3% even as its fiscal first quarter results beat estimates. The data storage company announced an eight-for-one forward stock split.
The declines come as investors scrutinize the AI trade.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was bruised 2.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1.5%.
Oil prices gained $2.03 to $104.03 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices turfed $47.40 to $3,984 U.S an ounce.
Equities in Toronto were hoping to end the week on an upbeat.
The TSX doffed 16.06 points to finish Thursday at 36,249.03.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.13 cents to 71.63 cents U.S. Futures were not available at broadcast time.
Economically speaking, Statistics Canada reported gross domestic product essentially unchanged in August, for a second consecutive month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regressed 12.36 points, or 1.5%, Thursday to 826.64.
ON WALLSTREET
Futures tied to the NASDAQ dropped early Friday after Amazon and Intel shares slid following the companies' latest quarterly results.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials added 62 points, or 0.1%, early Friday to 52,574.
Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 81.75 points, or 1.1%, to 7,672.75
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite caved 734 points, or 2.5%, at 28,828.
Amazon shares lost 6% in extended trading after the company reported earnings and revenue for the third quarter that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
The company also posted negative free cash flow of $42.4 billion and maintained its 2026 capital expenditures forecast for $220 billion.
Intel slid 21% after issuing a weak outlook for the current quarter, pointing to a slowdown in PCs.
Revenue in the company's client computing and physical artificial intelligence group declined 5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.1 billion.
Sandisk also fell in extended trading, down 3% even as its fiscal first quarter results beat estimates. The data storage company announced an eight-for-one forward stock split.
The declines come as investors scrutinize the AI trade.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was bruised 2.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 1.5%.
Oil prices gained $2.03 to $104.03 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices turfed $47.40 to $3,984 U.S an ounce.
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