Eva Dieteren

PhD researcher in Gender and Popular Music, Kingston University

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I am an AHRC-funded PhD researcher in gender and popular music at Kingston University London. My research explores concept albums as spaces for feminist storytelling and sonic world-building, highlighting the contributions of women, Black and queer artists to the album format. Drawing on feminist theory and new materialism, I examine how artists use the album to explore gender, embodiment and agency. I also serve as an inclusive curriculum consultant at Kingston, and I am an editorial board member at the Dutch Journal of Gender Studies (Amsterdam University Press).

I have a particular interest in music archives and the relationship between popular music and the museum. As a doctoral placement researcher at the Victoria and Albert Museum, I catalogued the PJ Harvey archive.

Before pursuing my PhD, I worked as a junior lecturer at Maastricht University. I hold a BA in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Maastricht University and an MSc by Research in Gender and Culture from the University of Edinburgh. Alongside my research, I am passionate about feminist activism and pop culture criticism.

–present PhD researcher in Gender and Popular Music, Kingston University

2019 The University of Edinburgh, MSc by Research in Gender and Culture

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