DF UNCAGED Organisers Outline Entry Rules For Friday's Fight Night

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) – Organisers of DF UNCAGED Fight Night have urged ticket holders to arrive at least one hour before the event to allow sufficient time for security checks and ensure smooth entry to Amman's Roman Theatre, which hosts the event on Friday.

Doors will open at 3:00 p.m., with children under the age of 10 not permitted to attend. All attendees aged 10 and above must hold individual tickets.

In a statement, the organisers said each ticket carries a QR code that will be scanned at the entrance and is valid for one-time entry only. Duplicated, photographed or altered tickets will not be accepted, while purchased tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

They stressed that tickets must be purchased exclusively through officially authorised outlets, warning that resale above face value or for commercial purposes is prohibited.

The organisers said all attendees and their belongings may be subject to security searches upon entry. Prohibited items include weapons and sharp objects, fireworks, flares, smoke devices, laser pointers, outside food and beverages, alcohol and illegal substances.

Personal photography and video recording are prohibited inside the venue, as are professional cameras, recording equipment and drones.

They also warned against climbing on the theatre's ruins, columns or walls, or entering restricted areas, stressing that smoking is permitted only in designated areas.

The organisers reserve the right to deny entry to or remove anyone violating the rules or engaging in behaviour that compromises the safety of attendees, participants or staff, or disrupts the event, without a refund. This also applies to individuals suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They added that they bear no responsibility for lost, stolen or damaged personal belongings.

By purchasing a ticket, attendees also agree that they may appear in photographs and recordings taken, broadcast or published by the organisers for media, promotional and documentation purposes related to the event.

The week-long event is organised by Makana 360 and Jordan Combat Consulting, in cooperation with the Jordan MMA Federation, and with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board.

//Petra// MF