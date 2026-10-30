Jordanian Students Win Seven Awards At Afro-Asian Innovation, Technology Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh received a delegation of Jordanian young entrepreneurs and innovators who won seven awards at the Afro-Asian Innovation and Technology Forum, held in the Egyptian city of Aswan over four days.

Adaileh expressed pride in the Jordanian students, representing schools and universities, who distinguished themselves through creativity and innovation, with all seven projects submitted by the Jordanian delegation winning awards at the forum, which brought together around 500 students from 13 Arab, Asian and African countries.

He said the achievements of young Jordanians at regional and international events in innovation and technology reflect their ability to keep pace with technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence applications, and harness them to develop their skills and produce innovative ideas.

He noted that most of the projects submitted by the Jordanian participants benefited from AI applications.

The Jordanian delegation secured seven awards out of seven entries, achieving a 100-percent success rate. The awards included five first-place prizes, one second-place prize and one third-place prize.

Head of the delegation and Director General of Ideal Ideas for Organizing Scientific and Engineering Exhibitions, Mohammad Al-Jadou, said the results impressed forum officials and judging panels, reflecting the competitive strengths of Jordanian youth and the quality of their projects, which earned them nominations for awards by the judging teams.

The embassy's Media and Cultural Counsellor, Alaa Al-Zyoud, attended the forum's activities, accompanied the Jordanian delegation and participated in the award ceremony.

The winning projects included three first-place awards for school students. Students Ahmad Breik, Rashed Abu Lail and Karam Alawin from Al-Mustawa Al-Ali Schools, under the supervision of engineer Lamia Samhan, won first place in the Young Inventor category for a project on converting algae into fuel.

Nour Tareq Abu Aleim from Al-Raed Al-Arabi School won first place in plant sciences, while Rashed Samir Al-Hawari from Haya Nasmo Schools and Academy in Karak secured first place in the medical devices category.

Students Qusai Malakawi and Hashem Al-Samadi from Al-Qusour Academy Schools in Irbid won second and third place, respectively, in the AI innovation category.

At the university level, Ibrahim Al-Majali and Sara Al-Bader from Yarmouk University won first place in engineering and entrepreneurship for a project supervised by Dr. Mohammad Al-Zubaidi.

Nasser Al-Ezzah from Al-Balqa Applied University also secured first place in creative films for his cinematic project, "Blood Mandate", supervised by Deputy Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Karam Ghoneim and engineer Hiba Al-Hayari.

The Afro-Asian Innovation and Technology Forum serves as a platform for young minds from Africa and Asia to compete, exchange expertise and showcase experiences and innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart systems, cybersecurity, scientific innovation and entrepreneurship.

//Petra// MF