Experro Leaves Shoptalk Fall 2026 In Nashville With 70+ Conversations Already On The Calendar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nashville, Tennessee, October 30th, 2026 - Experro closed out Shoptalk Fall 2026 on a high note. The team returned to Charlotte headquarters with more than 70+ qualified conversations already booked on the calendar. These were not just hellos; those were retailers ready to switch to Experro.
Retailers Came with a Set Mind to Try Experro Out!
One pattern ran through the whole show. Teams that built their stores on legacy keyword tools have hit a wall. Keyword matching no longer keeps up with how people actually shop. So, the questions at the booth were rarely "what is this?" (because they already knew what Experro brings to the table). Retailers asked "how fast can we switch?".
This was not a floor full of browsers. It was a floor full of buyers. Many conversations came from brands already running keyword-based search and product discovery and already frustrated with it.
They want something that understands intent, not just strings of text. They want shopping experiences that feel like a conversation. And they want their customers to actually enjoy shopping. Experro's demos gave them a live look at exactly that!
The Demos That Drew a Crowd
Three things stopped people mid-walk.
Gen AI Search showed how shoppers can find the right product in plain language.
The Conversational AI Agent turned "I need a gift under $50" into a guided, human-like exchange.
And the Experro Merchant Assistant showed merchandising teams how much faster their day gets with AI doing the heavy lifting.
Retailers did not just nod along. They pictured it running on their own storefronts.
What Our Leadership Says
"From all the conversations, my team and I could figure out that retailers are tired of the old search. They want to move to AI that thinks with the shopper. The energy at our booth was around decision-making. That tells us the market has shifted. We are glad our product's offerings align with what the market needs right now!"
Jayesh Mori,
CEO at Experro
"We went to Shoptalk to meet serious buyers, and we found them. Walking out with 70+ live conversations is not luck. It is proof that agentic product discovery is where retail is headed."
Melaney King,
Senior Vice President and Head of Global Growth at Experro
What Comes Next
The follow-ups are already in motion. The pipeline from Nashville is full of teams who know what they want and want it soon.
For any retailer ready to leave keyword search behind, the next step is simple. Book a demo and see agentic product discovery work on your own catalog.
About Experro
Experro is an AI-powered eCommerce product discovery and personalization platform. It helps brands with modern Gen AI Search, conversational AI, and agentic shopping experiences that drive revenue. Learn more at experro.
Retailers Came with a Set Mind to Try Experro Out!
One pattern ran through the whole show. Teams that built their stores on legacy keyword tools have hit a wall. Keyword matching no longer keeps up with how people actually shop. So, the questions at the booth were rarely "what is this?" (because they already knew what Experro brings to the table). Retailers asked "how fast can we switch?".
This was not a floor full of browsers. It was a floor full of buyers. Many conversations came from brands already running keyword-based search and product discovery and already frustrated with it.
They want something that understands intent, not just strings of text. They want shopping experiences that feel like a conversation. And they want their customers to actually enjoy shopping. Experro's demos gave them a live look at exactly that!
The Demos That Drew a Crowd
Three things stopped people mid-walk.
Gen AI Search showed how shoppers can find the right product in plain language.
The Conversational AI Agent turned "I need a gift under $50" into a guided, human-like exchange.
And the Experro Merchant Assistant showed merchandising teams how much faster their day gets with AI doing the heavy lifting.
Retailers did not just nod along. They pictured it running on their own storefronts.
What Our Leadership Says
"From all the conversations, my team and I could figure out that retailers are tired of the old search. They want to move to AI that thinks with the shopper. The energy at our booth was around decision-making. That tells us the market has shifted. We are glad our product's offerings align with what the market needs right now!"
Jayesh Mori,
CEO at Experro
"We went to Shoptalk to meet serious buyers, and we found them. Walking out with 70+ live conversations is not luck. It is proof that agentic product discovery is where retail is headed."
Melaney King,
Senior Vice President and Head of Global Growth at Experro
What Comes Next
The follow-ups are already in motion. The pipeline from Nashville is full of teams who know what they want and want it soon.
For any retailer ready to leave keyword search behind, the next step is simple. Book a demo and see agentic product discovery work on your own catalog.
About Experro
Experro is an AI-powered eCommerce product discovery and personalization platform. It helps brands with modern Gen AI Search, conversational AI, and agentic shopping experiences that drive revenue. Learn more at experro.
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