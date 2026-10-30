Optimist Expands Offline Presence With New Experience Store In Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 30th October 2026: Optimist, India's super energy-efficient AC brand, has inaugurated its new experience store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The launch marks another step in the company's omnichannel retail expansion, bringing its advanced cooling technology closer to consumers through interactive product experiences and live demonstrations of super efficiency.
Located on the first floor of 17th Cross Road, Sector 6, HSR Layout, the 450 sq. ft. store allows customers to experience Optimist's cooling performance, smart connectivity and super energy efficiency firsthand. Building on its first experience store in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, the Bengaluru outlet features operational AC units, a live energy monitoring dashboard and a dedicated consultation area. Designed with a minimal, contemporary layout, the store aims to make advanced cooling technology easier for consumers to experience and understand.
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Goel, CEO & Co-Founder, Optimist, said, "Bengaluru is an important market for us, given its growing base of urban homeowners, tech-savvy consumers and households increasingly looking for super energy-efficient appliances. With our new experience store, we want customers to go beyond product specifications and experience the difference our technology delivers. Our focus is not just on selling air conditioners, but on helping consumers make smarter cooling choices that offer comfort, convenience and long-term savings."
The store showcases Optimist's flagship 1.4 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, featuring an ISEER rating of 6.05, Turbo+ cooling, app-based controls and a built-in gas-level indicator. A key highlight is the live energy monitoring dashboard, which allows visitors to see electricity consumption and understand potential savings compared with conventional 3-Star ACs. The experience is designed to demonstrate how super energy-efficient cooling can translate into lower electricity bills over the product's lifetime.
With its expanding retail footprint in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, Optimist has also established an online presence across seven key markets, including Chennai, Lucknow, Vizag, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. Optimist ACs are currently available through Amazon India and the brand's official website, Supported by a growing delivery and installation network, the brand continues to expand its reach across serviceable pin codes, making its super energy-efficient cooling solutions more accessible to consumers beyond its physical experience stores.
Through its growing offline presence, Optimist aims to bridge the gap between advanced cooling technology and consumer understanding. Unlike conventional appliance showrooms, its experience stores focus on demonstrating cooling performance, smart features and the long-term benefits of energy efficiency. The Bengaluru launch is another step towards building a stronger omnichannel presence and making smarter, super energy-efficient cooling more accessible to Indian consumers.
Located on the first floor of 17th Cross Road, Sector 6, HSR Layout, the 450 sq. ft. store allows customers to experience Optimist's cooling performance, smart connectivity and super energy efficiency firsthand. Building on its first experience store in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, the Bengaluru outlet features operational AC units, a live energy monitoring dashboard and a dedicated consultation area. Designed with a minimal, contemporary layout, the store aims to make advanced cooling technology easier for consumers to experience and understand.
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Goel, CEO & Co-Founder, Optimist, said, "Bengaluru is an important market for us, given its growing base of urban homeowners, tech-savvy consumers and households increasingly looking for super energy-efficient appliances. With our new experience store, we want customers to go beyond product specifications and experience the difference our technology delivers. Our focus is not just on selling air conditioners, but on helping consumers make smarter cooling choices that offer comfort, convenience and long-term savings."
The store showcases Optimist's flagship 1.4 Ton 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, featuring an ISEER rating of 6.05, Turbo+ cooling, app-based controls and a built-in gas-level indicator. A key highlight is the live energy monitoring dashboard, which allows visitors to see electricity consumption and understand potential savings compared with conventional 3-Star ACs. The experience is designed to demonstrate how super energy-efficient cooling can translate into lower electricity bills over the product's lifetime.
With its expanding retail footprint in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, Optimist has also established an online presence across seven key markets, including Chennai, Lucknow, Vizag, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. Optimist ACs are currently available through Amazon India and the brand's official website, Supported by a growing delivery and installation network, the brand continues to expand its reach across serviceable pin codes, making its super energy-efficient cooling solutions more accessible to consumers beyond its physical experience stores.
Through its growing offline presence, Optimist aims to bridge the gap between advanced cooling technology and consumer understanding. Unlike conventional appliance showrooms, its experience stores focus on demonstrating cooling performance, smart features and the long-term benefits of energy efficiency. The Bengaluru launch is another step towards building a stronger omnichannel presence and making smarter, super energy-efficient cooling more accessible to Indian consumers.
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