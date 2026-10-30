(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 09m of 2026 Selected Financial Indicators Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 09 months of 2026 compared to 09 months of 2025 and 30.09.2026 compared to 31.12.2025 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 09m 2026 09m 2025 Change Revenue 44 722 44 379 0.8% Gross Profit 25 217 24 230 4.1% Operating profit 10 086 10 258 -1.7% EBITDA 12 790 12 810 -0.2% Net profit for the period 7 045 8 985 -21.6% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 6 496 8 281 -21.6% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,18 0,23 -21.7% Operating cash flow for the period 14 533 6 866 111.7% in thousands of EUR 30.09.2026 31.12.2025 Change Total assets 98 164 93 847 4.6% Total current assets 86 344 79 659 8.4% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 82 338 76 768 7.3% Cash and cash equivalents 16 906 6 639 154.6% Short-term deposits over 3 months 39 117 38 311 2.1% Margin analysis, % 09m 2026 09m 2025 Change Gross profit 56.4 54.6 3.3% Operating profit 22.6 23.1 -2.2% EBITDA 28.6 28.9 -1.0% Net profit 15.8 20.2 -21.8% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 14.5 18.7 -22.5% Financial ratios, % 30.09.2026 31.12.2025 Change ROA 7.7 10.0 -23.0% ROE 9.3 12.5 -25.6% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.3 4.9 8.2% Current ratio 12.4 8.6 44.2% Quick ratio 8.6 5.2 65.4%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 44 722 thousand EUR during 09 months of 2026, representing a 0.8% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 12.8%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 09 months of 2026 amounted to 25 217 thousand EUR and increase by 4.1% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 09 months of 2026 increased by 3.3% compared to 09 months of 2025. The cost of sold goods decreased by 3.2%.

Consolidated operating profit for 09 months of 2026 amounted to 10 086 thousand EUR, compared to 10 258 thousand EUR for 09 months of 2025, decrease by 1.7%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 22.6% for 09 months of 2026 (23.1% for 09 months of 2025). Consolidated EBITDA for 09 months of 2026 decreased by 0.2% and amounted to 12 790 thousand EUR, which is 28.6% in margin terms (12 810 thousand EUR and 28.9% for 09 months of 2025).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 09 months of 2026 amounted 6 496 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 8 281 thousand EUR for 09 months of 2025, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 09 months of 2026 was 14.5% against net profit margin 18.7% for 09 months of 2025.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2026, consolidated assets amounted to 98 164 thousand EUR representing increase by 4.6% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2025.

Trade and other receivables increased by 524 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2025 and amounted to 1 853 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2026. Inventory balance decreased by 4 928 thousand EUR and amounted to 26 309 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2026.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 5 570 thousand EUR and amounted to 82 338 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2026. Current liabilities decreased by 2 316 thousand EUR during 09 months of 2026.

Investments

During 09 months of 2026 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 164 thousand EUR, in previous year same 562 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2026, the Group employed 1 561 employees, including 539 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2025 there were 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 09 months of 2026 amounted 12 844 thousand EUR (11 648 thousand EUR in 09 months 2025). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 1 052 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.09.2026 31.12.2025 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 16 906 6 639 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 39 117 38 311 Trade and other receivables 3 1 853 1 329 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 2 114 2 106 Other assets 45 37 Inventories 4 26 309 31 237 Total current assets 86 344 79 659 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 307 313 Investments in associates 92 97 Investments in other shares 220 221 Deferred tax asset 3 052 3 656 Intangible assets 634 658 Investment property 833 859 Property, plant and equipment 5 6 682 8 384 Total non-current assets 11 820 14 188 TOTAL ASSETS 98 164 93 847 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 593 2 519 Trade and other payables 6 3 849 5 506 Tax liabilities 2 534 1 267 Total current liabilities 6 976 9 292 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 3 966 3 389 Non-current provisions 45 45 Total non-current liabilities 4 011 3 434 Total liabilities 10 987 12 726 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 875 -18 949 Retained earnings 92 340 85 844 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 82 338 76 768 Non-controlling interest 4 839 4 353 Total equity 87 177 81 121 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 98 164 93 847

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2026 3Q 2025 09m 2026 09m 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 16 132 15 951 44 722 44 379 Cost of goods sold -6 807 -6 812 -19 505 -20 149 Gross Profit 9 325 9 139 25 217 24 230 Distribution expenses -3 569 -3 431 -10 481 -9 661 Administrative expenses -1 422 -1 328 -4 506 -4 000 Other operating income 133 102 343 260 Other operating expenses -132 -185 -487 -571 Operating profit 4 335 4 297 10 086 10 258 Currency exchange income/(expense) -850 -701 -698 737 Other finance income/(expenses) 256 133 548 347 Net finance income -594 -568 -150 1 084 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 2 -1 -2 -13 Profit before tax 3 743 3 728 9 934 11 329 Income tax expense -1 019 -1 022 -2 889 -2 344 Profit for the period 2 724 2 706 7 045 8 985 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 535 2 500 6 496 8 281 Non-controlling interest 189 206 549 704 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,07 0,07 0,18 0,23

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2026 3Q 2025 09m 2026 09m 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 2 724 2 706 7 045 8 985 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -1 844 -764 -989 455 Total other comprehensive income for the period -1 844 -764 -989 455 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 880 1 942 6 056 9 440 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 859 1 820 5 570 8 679 Non-controlling interest 21 122 486 761

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 09m 2026 09m 2025 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 7 045 8 985 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 704 2 552 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 2 13 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 7 1 Net finance income / costs 150 -1 084 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -1 1 Provision for inventories -24 4 Income tax expense 2 889 2 344 Change in inventories 4 928 -1 339 Change in trade and other receivables -601 -329 Change in trade and other payables -788 -2 417 Interest paid 0 -7 Income tax paid -1 778 -1 858 Net cash flow from operating activities 14 533 6 866 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 1 275 1 011 Dividends received 0 12 Purchase of other financial investments -52 000 -50 400 Proceeds from other financial investments 51 100 44 700 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 49 1 Loans granted 0 -11 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 11 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -164 -562 Acquisition of intangible assets -36 -38 Net cash flow from investing activities 224 -5 276 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 0 500 Repayment of borrowings 0 -500 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 199 -1 847 Interest paid on lease liabilities -622 -660 Net cash flow from financing activities -2 821 -2 507 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 11 936 -917 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 6 639 7 683 Effect of translation to presentation currency -1 574 1 321 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -95 -423 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 16 906 7 664

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone: +372 6845 000

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Attachment

SFG consolidated interim financial report for Q3 and 09m 2026 unaudited