Following National Advertising Division Challenge, Davids Modifies And Discontinues Certain Claims For Its Pulling Oil Oral Rinse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a challenge brought by GuruNanda, LLC, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division reviewed advertising claims made by Davids Health Sciences, Inc. for its Pulling Oil Oral Rinse, including claims regarding certain of the product's oral health benefits and a claim that the product is“Proudly made in USA.”

New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by GuruNanda, LLC, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division reviewed advertising claims made by Davids Health Sciences, Inc. for its Pulling Oil Oral Rinse, including claims regarding certain of the product's oral health benefits and a claim that the product is“Proudly made in USA.”

GuruNanda and Davids compete in the oral care market. GuruNanda challenged express and implied claims made for Davids Pulling Oil Oral Rinse concerning the product's oral health benefits and U.S. origin.

During the inquiry, Davids informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) that it had permanently discontinued all challenged claims except“Proudly made in USA,” which it modified to include the qualification“with domestic and imported materials.” Therefore, NAD did not review the discontinued claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued and Davids agreed to comply.

Because GuruNanda did not object to the modified claim, NAD did not review the modified claim on its merits. NAD will treat the original, unqualified“Proudly made in USA” claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended its modification and Davids agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Davids stated that it“agrees to comply with NAD's recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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