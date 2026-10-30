ACS And CX2 Partner To Advance Integrated Counter-Drone Defense Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership combines ACS's Bullfrog autonomous weapon station with CX2's RF sensing and electronic warfare technology to advance layered counter-UAS defense solutions

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AUSTIN, Texas and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allen Control Systems (ACS), a precision robotics company for defense, and CX2, a defense technology company developing electronic warfare and radio frequency (RF) sensing systems, today announced a strategic partnership to advance integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities for the United States and its allies. The partnership will focus on developing integrated counter-drone capabilities for mobile, expeditionary, fixed-site, and maritime operations, where distributed forces require adaptable, layered defense solutions without relying exclusively on expensive interceptors.

This follows the inclusion of both companies' technologies in the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) C-UAS Marketplace, a Department of Defense initiative designed to accelerate the procurement and deployment of counter-drone capabilities.

The collaboration brings together ACS's Bullfrog autonomous weapon station which combines computer vision, autonomous control, and precision robotics to transform existing weapon systems into precision counter-drone solutions, with CX2's advanced electronic warfare and RF sensing systems, which detect, classify, and geolocate RF emissions to identify threats, provide actionable targeting information, and enable electronic disruption. By connecting RF-based detection and electronic attack with precision kinetic effects, the companies are advancing layered counter-drone defense solutions that integrate threat detection, targeting, and engagement.

As low-cost drones dominate the modern battlefield, U.S. and allied forces increasingly demand integrated systems that can detect threats earlier, operate in contested electromagnetic environments, and deliver affordable defeat capabilities at scale.

“By bringing CX2's electronic warfare capabilities together with Bullfrog, we're building a more integrated approach to counter-drone defense," said Steven Simoni, co-founder, ACS. "Over the next several months, Porter and I will showcase how electronic warfare, rockets, and autonomous weapon stations can work together through unified command-and-control software on best of breed unmanned ground vehicles."

“Effective counter-UAS defense requires a layered approach, where sensing, targeting, and defeat capabilities work together as one system. CX2 and ACS bring complementary technologies that connect RF-based threat detection and jamming with precision kinetic effects. Our goal is to move beyond standalone capabilities and deliver integrated, operationally ready solutions that warfighters can procure, deploy, and operate at scale” said Porter Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, CX2.

Both companies share an emphasis on open architectures and rapid integration, allowing new sensors and capabilities to be incorporated as operational requirements evolve.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering counter-UAS systems that can adapt to evolving threats, reduce the cost of defending against low-cost drones, and provide warfighters with integrated capabilities at operational scale.

About ACS

ACS is a computer vision enabled precision robotics company building autonomous weapon systems to pioneer a new era of security for America and its allies. The ACS solution defeats threats to military targets and critical infrastructure for a fraction of the cost of conventional interceptors. ACS's flagship product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered weapon station that turns existing weapons into highly accurate counter-drone systems. Bullfrog is deployed in several nations and the company has contracts with all U.S. military branches. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, where it has a significant manufacturing base. For more information, please visit

About CX2

CX2 is a next-generation defense technology company securing spectrum dominance for the United States and its allies. CX2 builds AI-enabled hardware and software platforms to detect, disrupt, and defend the electromagnetic spectrum across land, air, sea, and space. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, CX2 develops technology designed to give warfighters the ability to see, understand, and act across the invisible battlefield.

Learn more at CX2.com.

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