Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Lengauer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2026 AT 4.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Markus Lengauer

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 178315/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-10-30

Venue: MUNC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 660 Unit price: 38.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 660 Volume weighted average price: 38.1 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

...

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: