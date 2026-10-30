UAE Military Employees To Stand Trial For Helping Recruits Avoid National Service

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's Military Attorney General referred a number of military employees to court on charges of abusing their power to obtain "undeserved exemptions, with the aim of enabling some recruits to bypass procedures."

Charges included forging official data and records and medical reports, and tampering with proof of national and reserve service performance.

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In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said the public employees and recruits will face the military judiciary. The UAE Military Attorney General said anyone proven to be involved in illegally bypassing service or abusing their position to facilitate it will be held accountable.

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Although the authority did not specify the number of defendants, it released an image of three individuals - two men and a woman, with censor bars over their eyes - along with the statement.

"National service is a duty, an honor, and a responsibility toward the homeland; safeguarding the integrity of its procedures strengthens justice and equality, and protects national obligations from any transgression or exploitation," the UAE Military Attorney added.

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