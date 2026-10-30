Oxagile joins Roku's third-party development partner directory

Oxagile's inclusion in Roku's official directory reflects the company's track record in streaming app development, maintenance, and certification support.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oxagile, a custom software development and technology consulting company, is now listed in Roku's official third-party development partner directory. The directory features studios with a demonstrated record of developing and launching applications on the platform, providing a resource for media and streaming businesses seeking experienced development teams.

The listing marks a milestone for Oxagile's Roku engineering team, which has spent years developing, maintaining, and improving streaming applications for the platform. Its work covers BrightScript and SceneGraph development, video playback troubleshooting, performance tuning on physical Roku devices, and preparation for Roku certification.

The announcement also coincides with a significant update to Roku's development tools. At the 2026 Roku Developer Summit, Roku introduced its SceneGraph 2.0 (RSG 2.0) SDK with TypeScript support. The new SDK brings additional development options to the platform, particularly for teams already working with TypeScript.

With experience in Roku's existing technology stack and TypeScript, Oxagile is following the RSG 2.0 rollout and assessing its practical implications for streaming applications. This includes where the new SDK could benefit upcoming projects and what adopting it might involve for products already in production.

As a listed Roku development partner, Oxagile continues to support streaming businesses with new Roku applications, existing product improvements, playback and performance issues, and technical planning for platform updates.

About Oxagile

Oxagile is a custom software development and consulting company specializing in online video and streaming, AdTech, FinTech, AI, and other technology-driven industries. Founded in 2005, the company helps businesses build, modernize, and evolve complex software products, drawing on deep engineering expertise across applications, platforms, and supporting infrastructure.

For more information, visit .



Arina Karatayeva

Oxagile LLC

+1 332-242-2402

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Oxagile joins Roku's third-party development partner directory News Provided By Oxagile LLC October 30, 2026, 13:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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