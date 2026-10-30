Colliers Engineering & Design Appoints Esra Abumounshar In New Role As Director Of Innovation

Esra Abumounshar

Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry veteran to lead firmwide focus on innovation and technology initiatives

- Esra Abumounshar

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colliers Engineering & Design has appointed Esra Abumounshar, RA, as director of innovation, a newly created role that reflects the firm's continued investment in innovation, artificial intelligence governance and digital transformation. Abumounshar will spearhead the development of digital strategies to strengthen how the firm supports employees, serves clients and delivers projects. Partnering across the organization, she will focus on data and AI strategy and governance, process optimization, and evaluating emerging technologies to improve performance, efficiency and business outcomes.

"Esra brings an exceptional combination of technical expertise, strategic vision and industry leadership," said Jennie Muscarella, chief strategy officer at Colliers Engineering & Design. "Her experience helping global architecture, engineering and construction organizations implement digital transformation and AI initiatives will be instrumental as we continue to invest in innovation and position the firm for long-term growth."

Abumounshar joins the firm with more than 15 years of experience spanning architecture, sustainability, design technology, digital transformation and product leadership. Her work focuses on optimizing how architecture, engineering and construction firms deliver services by refining workflows, enhancing design and delivery quality, advancing data-centralization strategies that enable AI adoption, and driving technology enablement through emerging technology evaluation and workforce upskilling.

Most recently, she served as global director of digital and AI at Arcadis, where she helped develop the company's digital and AI transformation strategy and supported the creation of its AI-enabled end-to-end framework for the Architecture & Urbanism division. Other previous roles include senior practice manager at Ulteig, where she led product strategy and technology solutions for the renewables, transportation and infrastructure sectors, and roles at Stantec, where she led global design automation initiatives and delivered award-winning sustainable facilities.

"Colliers Engineering & Design recognizes that innovation is critical to our success, that it is a process fueled by culture and a strategic driver of both business performance and client success. I'm excited to be part of an organization that sees growth, technology and innovation as one connected ecosystem, empowering our people with advanced technology, responsible AI and data-informed insights to deliver exceptional work and lasting value for our clients," said Abumounshar.

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About Colliers Engineering & Design

Colliers Engineering & Design is a multi-discipline engineering, architecture, consulting and design services firm delivering customized solutions to public and private clients. Headquartered in Holmdel, NJ, the company has grown to expand our reach to create solutions that matter. Our comprehensive suite of services are delivered through a regional network of over 3,500 employees and 85+ offices across the United States. Our service divisions include Buildings, Civil/Site, Geotechnical/Environmental, Governmental, Infrastructure, Project/Program Management, Survey/Geospatial and Telecom/Utility Design Engineering. Learn more at colliersengineering or join us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Sarah Howell

Colliers Engineering and Design

+1 312-882-2745

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Colliers Engineering & Design appoints Esra Abumounshar in new role as Director of Innovation News Provided By Colliers Engineering and Design October 30, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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