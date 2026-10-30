New Book Restores Golden Age Magician Adelaide Herrmann To The Spotlight At November 2 Lincoln Center Launch

Front cover of Queen of Magic: The Wondrous, Unstoppable Adelaide Herrmann

Long-lost memoir revives the story of the world's first internationally celebrated female magician and a forgotten rival of Houdini

- Mansoor Ahmed for Readers' FavoriteNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, magician, and magic historian Margaret B. Steele will launch her new book,“Queen of Magic: The Wondrous, Unstoppable Adelaide Herrmann,” at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, bringing the long-overlooked story of a Golden Age illusionist back into the spotlight.EVENT DETAILS:“Memoirs of a Magic Queen: Restoring Adelaide Herrmann's Lost Legacy,” Monday, November 2, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET, Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Avenue, New York City. Free in-person admission and livestream access; advance registration is required.The evening will include an illustrated presentation of period photographs and rare posters; a curated exhibit of Adelaide Herrmann memorabilia from the NYPL's Billy Rose Theatre Collection; a costume display by couture designer Jane Wilson-Marquis; and a magic performance by Margaret B. Steele.For nearly sixty years, Adelaide Herrmann (1853–1932) commanded stages around the world. She caught speeding bullets with her bare hands, soared through the air as a human cannonball, and, alongside her husband, Alexander, performed some of the most spectacular illusions of the Golden Age of Magic.After she was widowed at forty-three, Adelaide took over as the act's sole headliner. For the next three decades, she built an independent career and became known as vaudeville's Queen of Magic.After Adelaide Herrmann's long-lost memoir resurfaced, magic historian Margaret B. Steele used it as the foundation for a fuller portrait of the overlooked performer. The book pairs Adelaide's own words with historical essays, rare interviews, and more than 100 period photographs and posters.“Queen of Magic: The Wondrous, Unstoppable Adelaide Herrmann” and its award-winning companion volume,“The Great Boomsky: The Many Lives of Magic's First Black Superstar,” are available from retailers worldwide and directly from Floating Lady Publishing. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram Content Group.Move over, Houdini. On November 2, the Queen of Magic returns to the spotlight.

Margaret B Steele

Floating Lady Publishing LLC

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New Book Restores Golden Age Magician Adelaide Herrmann to the Spotlight at November 2 Lincoln Center Launch News Provided By Floating Lady Publishing LLC October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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