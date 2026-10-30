Global Industrial Outlines Strategies To Optimize Industrial Cooling Systems For Efficiency

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Industrial, a leading provider of industrial equipment and supplies, has published a new guide,“Best Industrial Cooling Solutions: Optimize Your System for Warehouses, Manufacturing & More,” outlining strategies to help warehouses, manufacturing plants, and mixed-use facilities reduce energy costs and improve workplace comfort through a combination of central and portable cooling technologies. As seasonal heat grows more intense and prolonged, Global Industrial recommends moving beyond standard air conditioning to build a cooling strategy suited to each facility's specific conditions.Matching Cooling Strategy to Facility ConditionsSeveral facility-specific factors can shape an effective cooling strategy, including workforce activity levels, climate humidity, ceiling height, the balance of desk work and physical labor within a space, and how frequently doors open to the outside. Facilities with high ceilings may benefit from destratification fans or displacement ventilation, while spaces with frequent door traffic face greater energy loss from escaping cool air. Identifying these variables first allows facilities to target the right combination of equipment.Combining Central and Portable CoolingGlobal Industrial recommends pairing central air conditioning with portable cooling equipment for optimal results. Central AC provides consistent temperature control and improves indoor air quality across a facility, while portable units address localized hot spots, such as a sunny warehouse corner or a workstation near heat-generating equipment, without increasing cooling demand facility-wide.Smart Technology Improves Cooling EfficiencyThe guide points to several technology upgrades that improve HVAC performance in facilities running older systems:- Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled thermostats allow real-time monitoring and control from a smartphone or tablet.- Programmable timers limit equipment operation to scheduled hours to prevent off-hours energy waste.- Eco-friendly refrigerants reduce a facility's carbon impact.- Energy-efficient motors and fans maintain airflow while using less electricity.Six Industrial Cooling Technologies for Different EnvironmentsGlobal Industrial highlights six cooling technologies suited to different facility needs:- Central air conditioners deliver steady, filtered cooling across large spaces and high-value areas like offices or temperature-sensitive storage.- Evaporative coolers cool hot, dry environments like Southwest warehouses without using refrigerants.- Misting fans reduce heat stress in outdoor spaces, loading docks, and semi-open buildings.- Dehumidifiers lower humidity in coastal facilities and storage spaces housing paper goods, electronics, or perishables.- Cooling fans improve airflow and support body heat dissipation in hot work zones and high-ceiling areas.- Air curtains reduce energy loss and block dust and pollutants at frequently opened entrances and warehouse doors.Efficiency Upgrades Support Long-Term SavingsEnergy-efficient cooling systems extend equipment lifespan, reduce carbon footprint, improve indoor air quality by better balancing humidity and ventilation, and support a more comfortable environment for staff and customers alike. The guide recommends four core strategies to maximize efficiency: scheduling regular maintenance, using smart controls, sealing and insulating building envelopes, and zoning cooling equipment to direct resources only where needed.Facilities interested in optimizing their industrial cooling systems can read the full guide,“Best Industrial Cooling Solutions: Optimize Your System for Warehouses, Manufacturing & More,” on the Global Industrial website.About Global IndustrialGlobal Industrial has served as a source for industrial equipment and supplies for more than 75 years, offering hundreds of thousands of hand-picked and tested products across material handling, storage and shelving, safety and security, janitorial and facility maintenance, and HVAC and fans. The company serves businesses of all sizes and the public sector throughout North America, combining product expertise with same-day shipment on most orders, extensive account management tools, and competitive pricing to deliver customized solutions built around each customer's needs.

Iva Gyurgina

Global Industrial Services Inc

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Global Industrial Outlines Strategies to Optimize Industrial Cooling Systems for Efficiency News Provided By Global Industrial Services Inc October 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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