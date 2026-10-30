AMZN Analysts Split After Earnings: TD Cowen Says Amazon Selloff Is 'Overdone,' Mizuho Raises Target
|Analyst
|Old PT
|New PT
|TD Cowen
|$350
|$340
|Citizens
|$315
|$275
|MoffettNathanson
|$315
|$357
|BofA
|$320
|$317
|Baird
|$310
|$300
|Wells Fargo
|$329
|$326
|Mizuho
|$330
|$335
|UBS
|$348
|$352
Source: The Fly
Analysts Remain Positive On AWS's Longer-Term Growth
BofA lowered its price target on Amazon to $317 from $320 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm noted that AWS growth accelerated by two percentage points quarter over quarter to 39%, although investor expectations“were as high as 42%”.
Despite this, BofA said Amazon has“strong AI positioning,” citing new enterprise contracts driving backlog growth, steady gains in custom silicon usage, chip sales and increased usage of Alexa for Shopping. The firm trimmed its sum-of-the-parts based price target amid recent AI-sector multiple compression, according to The Fly.
UBS raised its price target on Amazon to $352 from $348 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm pointed to management's outlook for AWS growth above 40% in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028, a potential $1 trillion business, and a $578 billion backlog as reasons for confidence in sustained acceleration, stronger margins, and upside to consensus estimates, according to The Fly.
How Retail Views AMZN
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMZN shifted from 'neutral' to 'extremely bullish' in the past 24 hours, with 'extremely high' message volumes. The ticker is trending number two at the time of writing.
One user pointed to Amazon's operating margin as evidence that the company's investments are profitable, arguing that the returns outweigh the cost of debt.View this Stocktwits post
Another user said they hoped Amazon shares would fall further so they could buy more shares for the long term.View this Stocktwits post
AMZN shares have gained over 5% year-to-date.
Also read:GEV Stock In Focus Amid Mixed Analyst Views - HSBC Upgrades GE Vernova To Buy, Says Wind Business Is 'Past The Worst'
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