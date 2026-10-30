Indigo Paints Q2 Profit Drops 47 Pc To Rs 13.3 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Indigo Paints on Friday reported a 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27).

The paint maker posted a net profit of Rs 13.3 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 25.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 15 per cent to Rs 359 crore from Rs 312 crore a year ago.

The company's operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter. EBITDA fell 33.5 per cent to Rs 31 crore from Rs 47 crore in the year-ago period, while EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 8.7 per cent from 14.9 per cent.

Despite the weak quarterly earnings, Indigo Paints delivered growth in the first half of FY27.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations increased 16.4 per cent to Rs 690.5 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 593.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Standalone EBITDA, excluding other income, rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 92.3 crore during the period, while net profit increased 8.3 per cent to Rs 56.2 crore from Rs 51.9 crore.

The company reported a gross margin of 41.9 per cent, EBITDA margin of 13.4 per cent and net profit margin of 8 per cent for the first half.

On a consolidated basis, Indigo Paints recorded revenue of Rs 728.4 crore in the April-September period, reflecting a 17.3 per cent increase from the year-ago period.

Consolidated EBITDA, excluding other income, grew 2.4 per cent to Rs 93 crore, while net profit rose 7.4 per cent to Rs 55.1 crore.

The company's consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 12.8 per cent for the first half, while net profit margin came in at 7.4 per cent.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of Indigo Paints closed 2.06 per cent lower at Rs 991 apiece on October 30, down Rs 20.80 from the previous close.