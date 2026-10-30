Dy CM Shukla Stresses Timely Healthcare To Reduce Maternal, Infant Deaths In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Oct 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday called for focused efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality, asking doctors posted in rural and remote areas to ensure regular availability and timely treatment for patients.

Reviewing healthcare services in Jabalpur, Mandla and Narsinghpur districts through a video conference with bond-service doctors, Shukla stressed the need for effective implementation of maternal and child healthcare programmes and better coordination among medical personnel.

He said that improving the reach and quality of healthcare services, particularly in rural areas, was a priority and urged doctors to discharge their responsibilities with commitment and sensitivity.

"Expansion of healthcare services, improvement in their quality and ensuring timely treatment for common citizens are among the government's priorities," he added.

Shukla called for coordinated efforts to implement programmes related to maternal and child health, anaemia control, identification and management of sickle cell disease and non-communicable diseases.

He also reviewed the availability of doctors at health facilities and asked officials to ensure their regular attendance so that patients from remote villages do not have to wait for medical assistance.

During the review of Mandla district, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) D.J. Mohanty told the Deputy CM that 67 bond-service doctors had been posted there, of whom 50 had joined duty.

Shukla interacted with Ashish Paras, posted at Jamthar village in Bijadandi block, and enquired about the facilities available at his workplace.

He directed doctors to remain present at their designated outpatient departments from 9 a.m. daily.

He also spoke to Anju Maravi, posted at the Majhgawan Primary Health Centre in Jabalpur, and sought details about outpatient services, telemedicine facilities, availability of medicines and staff strength.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the chief medical and health officers to ensure proper accommodation, food, drinking water, electricity and other essential facilities for doctors.

He also asked officials to address their grievances on priority and arrange necessary training.

He said that doctors should be provided a supportive working environment so that they could deliver services with full commitment.

Block medical officers were also asked to regularly monitor the functioning of health institutions.

Jabalpur Collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma, CMHO Naveen Kothari and other health officials attended the meeting.