The Magnet Bottleneck: Why The West Is Racing To Mine Neodymium And Praseodymium - And Why Greenland Keeps Coming Up

A handful of rare earth elements quietly power electric vehicles, wind turbines and advanced defense systems. Securing them outside of China has become one of the defining industrial contests of the decade.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Sector Commentary – Most people have never heard of neodymium or praseodymium, yet these two soft, silvery metals sit at the heart of the modern economy. Combined into an oxide known as Nd‐Pr and forged into neodymium‐iron‐boron magnets, they generate the rotational force inside electric‐vehicle motors, wind‐turbine generators, missiles, drones and countless everyday devices. As demand for all of those climbs, the question of who controls the supply of Nd‐Pr - and the heavier rare earths that enhance it - has moved from an obscure industrial footnote to a front‐line strategic concern.

A Small Market With Outsized Leverage

The rare earth elements are not actually rare in the earth's crust, but economic concentrations that can be mined and - critically - separated into pure oxides are uncommon. The market is small in tonnage terms compared with copper or iron ore, yet its leverage over the broader economy is enormous, because there is no practical substitute for high‐performance permanent magnets in many applications. A wind turbine can contain hundreds of kilograms of rare earth magnets; an electric vehicle relies on them for its drive motor. Remove the magnets and large swaths of the clean‐energy and defense supply chains simply stop.

That leverage is concentrated geographically. For decades, China has dominated not only the mining of rare earths but, even more decisively, the midstream work of separating and refining them into usable oxides and metals, and the downstream manufacturing of finished magnets. Western projects can dig up rare‐earth‐bearing rock, but converting that concentrate into a saleable separated oxide without Chinese intermediaries has remained one of the industry's hardest problems. The result is a supply chain in which a single country holds the power to tighten or loosen access to materials that the rest of the world increasingly depends on.

From Light to Heavy: Not All Rare Earths Are Equal

Within the rare earth family, a crucial distinction separates the light elements - including neodymium and praseodymium - from the heavy elements such as terbium and dysprosium. Nd‐Pr provides the basic magnetic strength of an NdFeB magnet, while small additions of the heavies allow that magnet to keep its strength at the high temperatures found inside a motor or generator. The heavies are far scarcer and command dramatically higher prices, which means a deposit that carries even modest credits of terbium or dysprosium alongside its Nd‐Pr can enjoy a meaningfully richer revenue mix than its headline grade alone would suggest.

This is why modern rare earth project evaluations increasingly look beyond a single flagship element. A by‐product credit - whether a heavy rare earth, or an adjacent critical metal such as niobium - can be the difference between a project that is marginal and one that is robust. Older economic studies, some written more than a decade ago, frequently did not account for these contributions at all, leaving room for newer technical work to reframe a project's potential value entirely.

Policy Becomes a Market Force

What was once left to commodity markets is now actively shaped by governments. Western nations have moved to treat rare earths as strategic materials, deploying tariffs on imported magnets, funding domestic processing capacity, and exploring stockpiles and price‐support mechanisms intended to give new mines and refineries the demand certainty they need to attract capital. The logic is straightforward: if private markets alone will not finance the years‐long, capital‐intensive build‐out of a non‐Chinese supply chain, then policy must help close the gap. Each new program effectively shortens the odds for projects that can credibly supply magnet metals from friendly jurisdictions.

Pricing has reinforced the urgency. Nd‐Pr prices have risen sharply from their mid‐decade lows, and heavy rare earths have climbed even faster, validating the economics of projects that looked marginal only a few years ago. The risk, as every veteran of the sector knows, runs in both directions: a thaw in trade tensions that reopened low‐cost supply could pressure valuations across the board. But the structural direction of travel - toward diversified, secure, Western‐aligned supply - has rarely looked more entrenched.

Why Greenland Keeps Coming Up

Among the geographies in the conversation, Greenland appears again and again. The island sits within a Western‐aligned sphere, hosts several carbonatite and alkaline complexes that are geologically favorable to rare earth enrichment, and has drawn sustained diplomatic and commercial attention as nations seek to secure critical‐minerals supply. Its challenges are real - a short field season, demanding logistics, and rigorous permitting regimes among them - but so are its advantages: proximity to deep‐water access, potential hydropower, and deposits whose mineralogy can be more amenable to processing than the complex ores found elsewhere.

Greenland's rare earth story is also a study in patience. Several of its projects carry more than a decade of drilling, metallurgical test work and environmental baseline studies - the unglamorous groundwork that must be completed before any mine can be permitted, let alone built. That accumulated technical history is itself an asset; a project with years of data behind it can move faster than one starting from scratch, provided that data is independently validated and brought up to current standards. Increasingly, the value in these assets lies not only in the rock, but in re‐interpreting existing information through the lens of today's prices and today's demand.

The Bottom Line

The rare earth magnet supply chain is a narrow but indispensable artery of the modern economy, and the effort to secure it outside of China has become a genuine industrial contest - one in which mining, processing, policy and geopolitics are inseparable. Neodymium and praseodymium supply the muscle; heavy rare earths and critical by‐products supply the resilience; and jurisdictions like Greenland supply a credible, Western‐aligned source of both. For investors and policymakers alike, the magnets that quietly spin inside the machines of daily life have become impossible to ignore.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and does not mention or profile any specific publicly traded company. Nothing herein constitutes financial, investment, legal or tax advice, nor an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a licensed professional before making any decision. Commodity prices, policies and market developments referenced reflect publicly reported information believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed to be accurate or complete, and are subject to change.