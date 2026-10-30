Notice Of Settlement Agreement

This settlement follows the earlier out-of-court resolution of the disputes with Tallinn University of Technology, Aktsiaselts Olerex, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ and Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ. Tallinna Vesi seeks to resolve all remaining court cases related to water price difference claims from the previous decade on similar principles.

Under the agreement, Aktsiaselts Tallinna Sadam will discontinue their claim, while Tallinna Vesi will make settlement payment of €302,555, an amount broadly equivalent to 50% of the claimant's principal claim and will reimburse the agreed ancillary costs and legal costs.

According to Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer of Tallinna Vesi, the settlement allows the Company to focus fully on its core activities.“We have reached agreements with a significant proportion of the claimants to resolve the disputes, and our aim is to settle the remaining court cases dating back to the previous decade. This will help avoid further years of litigation and additional costs, allowing us to focus our attention and resources on delivering an essential water service and supporting the Company's long-term development,” said Gröön. He added that the company has always provided consumers with stable, high-quality water service.

The costs associated with the settlement will be covered by provisions established in previous reporting periods.

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 62 62 200

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