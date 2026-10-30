Maid Brigade Of Phoenix Celebrates 25 Years Of Serving Valley Homes

At home on Cave Creek Road, and on the road cleaning Phoenix-area homes

A familiar sight in Valley neighborhoods, bringing a helping hand and a cleaner home

Local cleaning company marks a quarter-century in the Valley and owner's 14th anniversary with the Maid Brigade brand

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maid Brigade of Phoenix is celebrating 25 years of helping Valley residents enjoy cleaner homes and more time for the people and activities that matter most. The milestone coincides with owner Alan Walstad's 14th anniversary with the Maid Brigade brand.For a quarter-century, Maid Brigade of Phoenix has provided professional residential cleaning services to households throughout the Valley, building its reputation on thorough cleaning, dependable service and caring relationships with clients.“Reaching 25 years is a milestone made possible by the hard work of our team and the trust of the families we serve,” said Walstad.“I'm proud of the business we've built together and especially grateful to the cleaners and office staff who bring professionalism, care and dedication to their work every day.”The company's experience is reflected throughout its team. More than a dozen of its professional cleaners have been with the company for more than a year, while members of its administrative team average over six years of experience with the business. Their knowledge and familiarity with clients help support consistent service and lasting relationships.Maid Brigade of Phoenix has earned a 4.8-star rating on Google, where clients frequently recognize the company for thorough cleanings and cleaners who are professional and courteous.Alongside its commitment to service, Maid Brigade of Phoenix emphasizes an environmentally conscious approach to cleaning. The company uses Maid Brigade's proprietary PUREcleaningsystem, which uses electrolyzed salt and water to clean without relying on harsh chemicals or strong odors. The approach is designed to provide an effective clean while being mindful of families, pets, employees and the environment.“A clean home should be a place where people can relax and feel comfortable,” Walstad said.“Our goal is to deliver that feeling with a team our clients trust and a cleaning approach they can feel good about.”As Maid Brigade of Phoenix looks ahead, the company remains focused on providing reliable, high-quality service and helping local families enjoy more of their time away from household chores.About Maid Brigade of PhoenixMaid Brigade of Phoenix has served Valley households for 25 years, providing professional residential cleaning services with an emphasis on dependable care and environmentally conscious cleaning. Its services include recurring and occasional home cleaning throughout Phoenix and surrounding communities. For more information, visit maidbrigade.

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Maid Brigade of Phoenix Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Valley Homes News Provided By Maid Brigade of Phoenix October 30, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment



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