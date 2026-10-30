BJP Holds Large Scale 'Save Democracy' March In Indore, MP CM Yadav Targets Congress Over SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday organised a massive 'Loktantra Bachao-Arajkata Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) foot march in Indore, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior party leaders accusing the Congress of undermining democratic institutions and opposing the revision of electoral rolls for political gains.

The march, which marked a major political mobilisation by the BJP in the state, was attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and party's National General Secretary and Madhya Pradesh In-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, along with several Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Yadav said the people of Madhya Pradesh would never accept the Congress' politics of anarchy and negativity.

He described the large turnout in Indore as a clear message to Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

"The massive gathering in Indore is a clear warning to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and other opposition parties. Those attempting to create anarchy in the country out of their lust for power should understand that no force can stop the BJP's lotus from blooming," CM Yadav said.

He alleged that the Congress, having failed to secure power through democratic processes, was now attempting to discredit elected governments and create an atmosphere of instability by questioning constitutional institutions.

The Chief Minister also accused the Congress and its allies of trying to create situations similar to those witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal by challenging elected governments and autonomous institutions.

Emphasising the need to uphold the dignity of constitutional bodies, CM Yadav said respecting the Election Commission and the Supreme Court was essential for strengthening democracy.

He also administered an oath to participants to protect democratic values and uphold the dignity of constitutional institutions.

State BJP President Khandelwal targeted the Congress over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the party wanted the names of foreign nationals and deceased persons to remain on voter lists.

"Earlier, the Congress used to question EVMs and now it is opposing SIR. It wants the names of foreign nationals and deceased persons to remain in electoral rolls and multiple entries of the same individual to continue for political gains," he said.

Referring to recent Legislative Council elections in four states, Khandelwal added that the Congress had suffered a major defeat despite voting being conducted through ballot papers.

He said the party should introspect instead of repeatedly questioning electoral processes.

Biplab Kumar Deb described the march as a public awareness campaign against forces allegedly attempting to weaken India's unity and integrity.

"This is not an electoral march of the BJP but a campaign to create awareness against forces that want to divide the country and weaken its unity and integrity," Deb said.

He alleged that the Congress had neither concrete issues nor a vision for development and was questioning constitutional institutions out of political frustration.

He also stressed the need for maintaining dignity and restraint in political discourse.

Union Minister Mandaviya said the massive participation in the march reflected people's commitment to democracy and the vision of a developed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP claimed that more than one lakh people participated in the foot march.

Several state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, party office-bearers and representatives of different social and business organisations were also present.